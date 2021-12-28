Petrobras to process gas for other E&P companies

Brazilian state-run oil and gas company Petrobras signed contracts with Shell Brasil, Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrogal to allow for those companies to process their natural gas volumes at Petrobras' processing facilities.

The agreements with the exploration and production companies (E&P) consist of gas purchases and sales on swap operations. No further details on the agreements were disclosed.

These are the first contracts of this kind signed by Petrobras and allow the companies to start supply gas in Brazil's new market model beginning on 1 January. Petrobras said the agreements contribute to the natural gas market opening process.

After the gas is processed, the companies will receive the gas volumes back for delivery to local distribution companies or final consumers.

The measures are in line with the commitments agreed to with antitrust agency Cade, "with the objective of achieving an open, competitive and sustainable market in Brazil," Petrobras said.

Prior to the new gas law, sanctioned in April, Petrobras was the only company able to process natural gas in Brazil, using its own gas processing facilities. Other oil and gas companies sold their gas volumes directly to Petrobras at the wellhead and Petrobras had a monopoly on the midstream and on gas sales to local distribution companies.

The new gas law requires Petrobras to open access to third parties in its gas processing facilities, resulting in gas swap agreements.

By Flávia Pierry