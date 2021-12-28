Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Petrobras to process gas for other E&P companies

12/28/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brazilian state-run oil and gas company Petrobras signed contracts with Shell Brasil, Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrogal to allow for those companies to process their natural gas volumes at Petrobras' processing facilities.

The agreements with the exploration and production companies (E&P) consist of gas purchases and sales on swap operations. No further details on the agreements were disclosed.

These are the first contracts of this kind signed by Petrobras and allow the companies to start supply gas in Brazil's new market model beginning on 1 January. Petrobras said the agreements contribute to the natural gas market opening process.

After the gas is processed, the companies will receive the gas volumes back for delivery to local distribution companies or final consumers.

The measures are in line with the commitments agreed to with antitrust agency Cade, "with the objective of achieving an open, competitive and sustainable market in Brazil," Petrobras said.

Prior to the new gas law, sanctioned in April, Petrobras was the only company able to process natural gas in Brazil, using its own gas processing facilities. Other oil and gas companies sold their gas volumes directly to Petrobras at the wellhead and Petrobras had a monopoly on the midstream and on gas sales to local distribution companies.

The new gas law requires Petrobras to open access to third parties in its gas processing facilities, resulting in gas swap agreements.

By Flávia Pierry

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 22:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSoluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $7.8 Million Series A Preferred Stock Offering
GL
05:57pREPLACE - SCRIP ELECTION/ DISTRIBUTION/ DRP : : Mandatory With Options
PU
05:57pAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (December 20, 2021 – December 24, 2021)
PU
05:57pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Communication Juana Francisca Llano Cadavid
PU
05:57pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Communication Jorge Mario Velásquez Jaramilllo
PU
05:56pRio court suspends Petrobras natural gas price hike
RE
05:44pMaxwell judge asks jurors to meet daily to avoid mistrial amid COVID-19 surge
RE
05:38pDollar Lost 0.06% to 114.82 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pHARMONEY : Cleansing Notice
PU
05:37pSterling Lost 0.07% to $1.3432 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Global stocks end mixed after record-setting session
5U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires

HOT NEWS