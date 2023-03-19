QUITO, March 19 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-owned oil and gas company, Petroecuador, said on Sunday it would declare force majeure on its Eden Yuturi oil field in the eastern part of the country, amid a conflict with a local community.

In recent weeks, the Kichwa Indigenous community of Eden has protested what it alleges is the company's breaching of agreements.

The state company said in a statement it is taking the measure due to "situations that affect the normal development of operational activities, as a consequence of the paralysis of the El Eden Kichwa community, since last February 21."

"The length of this declaration of force majeure will be subject to the definition or agreements reached by government entities with the communities," it added.

The firm added that the situation will have an impact on production, without specifying details.

Petroecuador's Block 12, where the Eden Yuturi oil field is located, produces around 29,200 barrels per day (bpd) of crude out of the 390,446 bpd that Petroecuador produces in total.

In mid-2021 the field was also under a force majeure declaration due to conflicts with the same community. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito Writing by Fabián Andrés Cambero in Santiago; Translation by Jackie Botts in Mexico City Editing by Matthew Lewis)