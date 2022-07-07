Petroecuador lifts force majeure on flagship Oriente crude - document

QUITO, July 7 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil firm
Petroecuador has lifted the force majeure declaration it
enforced over exports of its flagship crude Oriente following
the end of anti-government protests last week, it said in a
notification to clients seen by Reuters.
Protests in the country erupted on June 13 and ran for more
than a fortnight, leaving eight dead and severely impacting
Ecuador's oil industry, its main source of income. Demonstrators
forced fuel price cuts and legal reforms in the oil and mining
industries.
The protests, led by indigenous leaders, cut the Andean
country's oil output by half of the 500,000 barrel-per-day
pre-conflict level, and motivated a wide force majeure
declaration, ultimately enforced over Petroecuador's Oriente
crude exports.
In a notification to clients this week signed by
International Trade Manager Pablo Noboa, Petroecuador said it
would lift the force majeure on Oriente with immediate effect.
The company added that operations linked to its Napo crude
production had also been affected by protests, which will
require the rescheduling of some cargoes originally planned to
be exported in July.
"Once the force majeure has been overcome, we will
officially notify parties to coordinate the operational restart
and rescheduling," said the document.
The company's general manager Italo Cedeno last week said
Petroecuador was hoping to preserve key customers including U.S.
refiner Marathon Petroleum after negotiating the cargo
rescheduling.
According to Ecuador's energy ministry, oil output on
Wednesday reached 97% of pre-protest levels.
President Guillermo Lasso on Tuesday appointed Pablo
Arosemena as the Andean country's new economy and finance
minister following the resignation of Simon Cueva, while also
naming new ministers for transport, and urban development and
housing.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Marianna Parraga;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Jan Harvey)