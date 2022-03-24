Petroecuador lifts force majeure over two Russian diesel cargoes after payment deal

QUITO, March 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador's oil company
Petroecuador said on Thursday it is lifting a force majeure it
declared over two Russia-origin cargoes of diesel, after
reaching a payment agreement with the supplier, trading firm BB
Energy.
BB Energy had won rights to sell Petroecuador two diesel
cargoes in a December tender where a total of 2.24 million
barrels were awarded to different companies. The two planned
shipments had departed carrying Russian diesel before sanctions
were imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The vessels, which were caught at sea by the measures,
arrived in Ecuadorean ports on the agreed dates, but had not
been able to discharge. Petroecuador did not obtain letters of
credit from Ecuador's Central Bank because the cargoes
originated in Russia.
"As economic sanctions on Russia could extend
indefinitely...we declared force majeure on March 23.
Simultaneously, we reached an agreement with BB Energy so the
seller extended a letter of credit for each shipment, so the
payment can be made once product is received," Petroecuador
said.
According to the deal's terms, the payment can be made by
Petroecuador 90 days after the tankers arrival.
Petroecuador imports a large portion of the fuel it consumes
via tenders on the open market. It exports crude using the same
mechanism, but the company is in talks with U.S. refiners over
possible supply contracts.
Petroecuador told suppliers in a Mar. 17 letter that it
cannot receive products which originate in Russia because of the
impossibility of getting letters of credit.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia and Marianna Parraga
Writing by Marianna Parraga; editing by Diane Craft)