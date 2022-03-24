Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Petroecuador lifts force majeure over two Russian diesel cargoes after payment deal

03/24/2022 | 06:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUITO, March 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador's oil company Petroecuador said on Thursday it is lifting a force majeure it declared over two Russia-origin cargoes of diesel, after reaching a payment agreement with the supplier, trading firm BB Energy.

BB Energy had won rights to sell Petroecuador two diesel cargoes in a December tender where a total of 2.24 million barrels were awarded to different companies. The two planned shipments had departed carrying Russian diesel before sanctions were imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The vessels, which were caught at sea by the measures, arrived in Ecuadorean ports on the agreed dates, but had not been able to discharge. Petroecuador did not obtain letters of credit from Ecuador's Central Bank because the cargoes originated in Russia.

"As economic sanctions on Russia could extend indefinitely...we declared force majeure on March 23. Simultaneously, we reached an agreement with BB Energy so the seller extended a letter of credit for each shipment, so the payment can be made once product is received," Petroecuador said.

According to the deal's terms, the payment can be made by Petroecuador 90 days after the tankers arrival.

Petroecuador imports a large portion of the fuel it consumes via tenders on the open market. It exports crude using the same mechanism, but the company is in talks with U.S. refiners over possible supply contracts.

Petroecuador told suppliers in a Mar. 17 letter that it cannot receive products which originate in Russia because of the impossibility of getting letters of credit. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia and Marianna Parraga Writing by Marianna Parraga; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL 7.61% 4.1 Delayed Quote.-48.65%
WTI -2.12% 112.213 Delayed Quote.44.24%
WTI -2.12% 112.213 Delayed Quote.44.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59pFactbox-North Korea's new Hwasong-17 'monster missile'
RE
06:57pMexico to see more inflation in coming months - deputy finance minister
RE
06:53pPetroecuador lifts force majeure over two Russian diesel cargoes after payment deal
RE
06:53pWest assails Russian 'barbarism' as Ukrainians shelter from bombardment
RE
06:47pAustralia imposes sanctions on Belarus president, places more on Russia
RE
06:38pExclusive-U.S. assesses up to 60% failure rate for some Russian missiles, officials say
RE
06:38pAustralia imposes sanctions on Belarus president, places more on Russia
RE
06:35pExclusive-U.S. assesses up to 60% failure rate for some Russian missiles, officials say
RE
06:23pU.S. Treasury market pain amplifies worry about liquidity
RE
06:17pBritish royals arrive in The Bahamas amid colonial reckoning
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia stocks jump as trade resumes after month-long break
2Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
3DELIVERY HERO : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
4Investis : Presentation of the annual results 2021
5WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market tightens as weekly jobless claims hit lowest..

HOT NEWS