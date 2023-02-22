Petroecuador preventatively suspends SOTE pipeline after bridge collapse

QUITO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean state oil company
Petroecuador said on Wednesday it has suspended pumping on its
SOTE crude pipeline and its Shushufindi polyduct as a
preventative measure after a nearby bridge in Napo province
collapsed.
"A Petroecuador multidisciplinary team is working on a
physical evaluation of both transport infrastructures with a
view to taking necessary corrective action in the short term,"
Petroecuador said in a statement, adding the suspension would
head off any potential environmental damage.
The bridge on the Marker River in the country's Amazon is
next to Petroecuador's facilities, the statement added.
The 497-kilometer (310-mile) SOTE has the capacity to
transport 360,000 barrels per day of crude through the Amazonia,
Sierra and Costa regions of the country, supplying a marine
terminal and refinery.
The company's other operations and provision of fuel are
functioning normally, it added.
Both Ecuador's private and public pipelines are
regularly halted because of
tubing damage
from rocks and landslides.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb
Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)