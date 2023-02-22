Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Petroecuador preventatively suspends SOTE pipeline after bridge collapse

02/22/2023 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUITO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean state oil company Petroecuador said on Wednesday it has suspended pumping on its SOTE crude pipeline and its Shushufindi polyduct as a preventative measure after a nearby bridge in Napo province collapsed.

"A Petroecuador multidisciplinary team is working on a physical evaluation of both transport infrastructures with a view to taking necessary corrective action in the short term," Petroecuador said in a statement, adding the suspension would head off any potential environmental damage.

The bridge on the Marker River in the country's Amazon is next to Petroecuador's facilities, the statement added.

The 497-kilometer (310-mile) SOTE has the capacity to transport 360,000 barrels per day of crude through the Amazonia, Sierra and Costa regions of the country, supplying a marine terminal and refinery.

The company's other operations and provision of fuel are functioning normally, it added.

Both Ecuador's private and public pipelines are regularly halted because of

tubing damage

from rocks and landslides. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.27% 80.59 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
WTI -2.83% 74.164 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
Latest news "Economy"
02:31pThird point to launch proxy fight at bath & body works - wsj…
RE
02:30pNorfolk Southern takes responsibility for Ohio crash environment cleanup -CFO
RE
02:28pCDC panel recommends Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for all adults at risk
RE
02:25pFed minutes show officials mulled financial stability risk amid aggressive hikes
RE
02:23pNigeria gives power concession to local firm at $70 million a year
RE
02:22pProud Boys viewed U.S. Capitol Riot as 'next American Revolution' -testimony
RE
02:21pCdc advisers vote in favor of using 2 doses bavarian nordic's jy…
RE
02:20pWall St broadly unchanged after publication of Fed minutes
RE
02:18pTesla, California governor plan engineering headquarters announcement
RE
02:18pFed funds futures contracts price in further quarter-point hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes to detail debate over rate hike endgame
2Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry
3Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022
4BRENNTAG : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
5Meta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and Instagram

HOT NEWS