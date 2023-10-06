QUITO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador on Friday saw production hit 397,000 barrels per day (bpd) after recovering operations at one of its main operations in the country's Amazon region.

Communities close to the Auca block in Ecuador's Orellana province this week closed an access road to the site in protests, complicating the transportation of supplies and affecting output.

"According to the public oil company's production report ... Auca is ranked as the most productive asset with 78,713 barrels of oil per day, after recovering its production, which was affected by events external to the company," Petroecuador said in a statement.

Community members demanded improvements to roads and the reconstruction of bridges in the area near the Auca oil block. Petroecuador did not confirm if it had met those demands or by how much production had fallen.

Friday's production at the Auca block was in line with that planned for this month said Petroecuador, which operates 25 blocks in the country.

Ecuador's oil production has been affected by protests and power outages. Production, including from the private sector, stood at 485,768 bpd on Thursday.