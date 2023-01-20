Petroecuador workers end protest, no impacts on production

QUITO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state oil company
Petroecuador said on Friday that union workers had ended a
three-day protest in Quito after reaching an agreement with the
government over improved salaries.
The company's workers began the protest on Wednesday to
demand compliance with a judicial ruling that required workers'
salaries to be brought in line with one another.
Workers were also protesting administrative practices they
say have caused a fall in crude production.
Petroecuador said in a statement that the protest had "no
impact on operational work in the fields," adding that the
workers reached a deal with a government agency that oversees
management at state firms.
Workers had organized the protest just as controversy has
enveloped top brass at some of Ecuador's top state firms.
Petroecuador chief, Hugo Aguiar, presented his resignation
on Tuesday along with other leaders of state-run companies amid
an investigation into alleged corruption at state companies. It
is not clear if Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso will accept
Aguiar's resignation.
Poor working conditions and a lack of vehicles to transport
the personnel to the fields were also among the workers'
complaints.
Petroecuador's union had no immediate comment, while the
company said in a statement on Thursday that it was renewing the
vehicle fleet and that it has provided workers with work attire
better suited for the job.
Petroecuador's oil production was 396,058 barrels per day on
Thursday, according to official data.
