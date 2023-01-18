Advanced search
Petroecuador workers protest fall in oil output, company practices

01/18/2023 | 02:59pm EST
QUITO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Union workers at Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador protested on Wednesday in Quito for improved salaries and against administrative practices that they say have caused a fall in crude production.

The protest comes a day after Petroecuador head Hugo Aguiar, along with other leaders of state-run companies, tendered their resignations amid alleged corruption at state companies.

President Guillermo Lasso has not said yet whether he will accept the resignations, which were requested by the government even though none of the leaders have been accused of a crime.

Lasso had pledged to take oil output to 1 million barrels per day by 2025, but has lowered his goal amid moratoriums agreed with indigenous groups and difficulties attracting private investment.

The workers said the four company heads appointed by Lasso, including Aguiar, were appointed without technical experience in the sector.

"We want a person who knows and who will work hand-in-hand with workers because that is the only way to improve crude production," Jinsop Martinez, secretary of the CETRAPEP union, told Reuters.

"There aren't (appropriate) conditions at oil fields, there aren't vehicles to do work, so how can we increase production?" he added, as dozens of workers rallied outside Petroecuador headquarters.

The protest did not affect work in oil fields in the country's Amazon, Petroecuador said in a statement, but interrupted workers in Quito. Petroecuador will renew its company vehicle fleet, it said.

The protesting workers also allege Petroecuador has violated a judicial ruling about salary changes.

Petroecuador's production was 396,991 barrels per day on Tuesday, according to official data. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.27% 84.69 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
WTI -1.46% 79.115 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
