Petroecuador workers protest fall in oil output, company practices

QUITO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Union workers at Ecuador's
state-run oil company Petroecuador protested on Wednesday in
Quito for improved salaries and against administrative practices
that they say have caused a fall in crude production.
The protest comes a day after Petroecuador head Hugo Aguiar,
along with other leaders of state-run companies, tendered their
resignations amid alleged corruption at state companies.
President Guillermo Lasso has not said yet whether he will
accept the resignations, which were requested by the government
even though none of the leaders have been accused of a crime.
Lasso had pledged to take oil output to 1 million barrels
per day by 2025, but has lowered his goal amid moratoriums
agreed with indigenous groups and difficulties attracting
private investment.
The workers said the four company heads appointed by Lasso,
including Aguiar, were appointed without technical experience in
the sector.
"We want a person who knows and who will work hand-in-hand
with workers because that is the only way to improve crude
production," Jinsop Martinez, secretary of the CETRAPEP union,
told Reuters.
"There aren't (appropriate) conditions at oil fields, there
aren't vehicles to do work, so how can we increase production?"
he added, as dozens of workers rallied outside Petroecuador
headquarters.
The protest did not affect work in oil fields in the
country's Amazon, Petroecuador said in a statement, but
interrupted workers in Quito. Petroecuador will renew its
company vehicle fleet, it said.
The protesting workers also allege Petroecuador has violated
a judicial ruling about salary changes.
Petroecuador's production was 396,991 barrels per day on
Tuesday, according to official data.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb
Editing by Leslie Adler)