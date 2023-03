STORY: A small group of protesters hurled petrol bombs at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades. The protesters then dispersed to nearby streets.

At least 57 people were killed and dozens were injured on Tuesday (February 28) when a passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided with a freight train on the same track in central Greece.

After protests over the past three days across the country, some 10,000 students, railway workers and groups affiliated with leftist parties gathered in an Athens square on Sunday to express sympathy for the lives lost and to demand better safety standards on the rail network.