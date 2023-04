STORY: Footage showed people throwing petrol bombs at an armored police vehicle, which was covered in flames on one side.

Monday marked the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement that largely ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed in Northern Ireland. There is still some sporadic violence by small groups opposed to peace.

Biden is due to arrive in Belfast on Tuesday and make an address at a Belfast university on Wednesday, before traveling to Ireland for a further three days.