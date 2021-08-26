Log in
Petroleum Council annual meeting Sept. 21-22

08/26/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Petroleum Council annual meeting Sept. 21-22
The North Dakota Petroleum Council's Annual Meeting will be held September 21-23, 2021 in Watford City, ND. Attendees can look forward to hearing from the Bakken's foremost industry leaders, networking with more than 300 industry professionals, and learning about the latest trends in oil and gas. The Annual Meeting also features the Annual Awards Luncheon recognizing people and companies who have positively impacted the industry in North Dakota. Learn more or register by visiting here.

Disclaimer

City of Watford City, ND published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 21:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
