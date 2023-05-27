KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas said it had given its full cooperation to the country's anti-graft agency in an investigation into the firm's award of a contract to a Malaysian subsidiary of an international oil company in 2021.

The investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission "had not found any wrongdoing by Petronas, its employees, and directors", Petronas said in a statement.

