KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas said it had given its full cooperation to the country's anti-graft agency in an investigation into the firm's award of a contract to a Malaysian subsidiary of an international oil company in 2021.
The investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission "had not found any wrongdoing by Petronas, its employees, and directors", Petronas said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
