News: Latest News
Petronas says move to target its assets by heirs of former sultan is baseless

10/01/2022 | 08:08am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas on Saturday said any action targeting the company in relation to claims by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan is baseless.

Petronas' comments come after the heirs of former Sulu sultan on Thursday asked a Dutch court for permission to seize Malaysian assets in the Netherlands, in an effort to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award granted to them against Malaysia's government.

Petronas, fully owned by the Malaysian government, has operations in the Netherlands. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
