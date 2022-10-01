Petronas says move to target its assets by heirs of former sultan is baseless

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil
firm Petronas on Saturday said any action targeting the company
in relation to claims by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian
sultan is baseless.
Petronas' comments come after the heirs of former Sulu
sultan on Thursday asked a Dutch court for permission to seize
Malaysian assets in the Netherlands, in an effort to enforce a
$15 billion arbitration award granted to them against Malaysia's
government.
Petronas, fully owned by the Malaysian government, has
operations in the Netherlands.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)