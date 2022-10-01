Petronas says move to target its assets by heirs of former sultan is baseless

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas on Saturday said any action targeting the company in relation to claims by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan is baseless.

Petronas' comments come after the heirs of former Sulu sultan on Thursday asked a Dutch court for permission to seize Malaysian assets in the Netherlands, in an effort to enforce a $15 billion arbitration award granted to them against Malaysia's government.

Petronas, fully owned by the Malaysian government, has operations in the Netherlands. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)