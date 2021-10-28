Log in
Petronas seeks expression of interest for third LNG storage tank in Pengerang

10/28/2021 | 02:17am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil agency Petronas said on Thursday it was seeking expressions of interest for a proposed new liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank in Pengerang, located in the southern state of Johor.

The expression of interest is aimed at assisting subsidiary Pengerang LNG (Two) Sdn Bhd (PLNG2) in assessing the feasibility of constructing a third LNG storage tank at its LNG Regasification Terminal in Pengerang (RGTP), Petronas said in a statement.

The new storage is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025 subject to the project's Final Investment Decision, it said.

"The facility will be an effective solution to support the anticipated increase in LNG demand in Asia, as the world transitions towards a cleaner energy landscape," said Petronas, the world's fourth-biggest LNG exporter.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)


