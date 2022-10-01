Petronas to fight asset claims by Southeast Asian sultan's heirs

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas said on Saturday said it would contest any claims on
its assets by the heirs of a former Southeast Asian sultan, who
are seeking $15 billion in compensation.
The heirs of the last sultan of Sulu asked a Dutch court on
Thursday for permission to seize assets in the Netherlands and
on Friday the Malaysian government said that it would take legal
action against their latest legal move.
Petronas, which is fully owned by the Malaysian government,
has several subsidiaries headquartered in the Netherlands.
"Petronas maintains its view that any purported action
targeting Petronas in relation to this case is baseless and
Petronas will continue to defend its legal position," the
company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
The heirs are targeting Malaysian assets overseas after the
government's refusal to recognise a February arbitration award
by a French court, which found Malaysia had reneged on an 1878
land leasing agreement.
The deal was signed between two European colonists and the
sultan of Sulu for the use of his territory, some of which was
later incorporated into modern-day Malaysia.
Malaysia honoured that deal until 2013, paying the monarch's
descendants about $1,000 a year. But Kuala Lumpur stopped the
payments after a bloody incursion by supporters of the former
sultanate who wanted to reclaim land.
The heirs pursued arbitration over the suspension, a process
which Malaysia did not participate in and says was illegal.
The claimants, who are related to the last Sulu sultan
Jamalul Kiram II who died in 1936, are middle-class Filipino
citizens. The Sulu sultanate of their royal ancestors once
spanned rainforest-covered islands in the southern Philippines
and parts of Borneo island.
Although Malaysia obtained a stay on the award pending an
appeal, the ruling remains enforceable outside France under a
United Nations treaty on international arbitration.
In July, two Luxembourg-based subsidiaries of Petronas were
seized by court bailiffs as part of the heirs' efforts.
