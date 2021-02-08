Pfister Debuts Several Innovative Features at KBIS 2021

Leading Faucet Brand Delivers New Pull-down Kitchen Faucets & Inventive Features



LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfister, an industry leader in thoughtful, architectural design styles for every taste, introduces two innovative new kitchen faucets steeped in practical luxury and sophisticated design, including three novel features intended to make life easier in the kitchen. The company is known for its stylish and elegant, feature-packed pieces for the kitchen and bath including some of the bestselling and award-winning product lines and state-of-the-art technologies.

Pfister Debuts Inspired and Innovative New Features at KBIS 2021

MagnePfit™

The Pfister® MagnePfit™ magnetic docking feature uses powerful magnets to keep the spray head firmly secured to the spout. A firm connection is important for a seamless user experience and to prevent a dangling spray head. The magnets work in conjunction with a weight located on the hose to provide quick and effortless retraction of the spray head after use.

Auto-Align™

Manually aligning the spray head after each use can be cumbersome. Auto-Align™ technology simplifies that process by removing the need for manual alignment and positioning. Threaded grooves subtly located at the base of the spray head work with corresponding grooves inside the spout to re-orient the spray head for perfect positioning. Auto-Align™ technology even allows the option to have the spray toggle buttons face outward for easy identification and operation, or face to the back for a more concealed, smooth appearance.

HydroBlade™

This innovative spray pattern is engineered to blast away hard-to-clean messes with ease. The high-pressure water blade uses high velocity and concentrated force to blast away hard-to-clean messes from plates, cups, sinks, and other surfaces.

Pfister Unveils New State-of-The-Art Faucets

All three of these original features and more are now available on two exquisitely designed faucet models, the new Norden™ pull-down kitchen faucet and the new Port Haven™ pull-down kitchen faucet.

Norden™ Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet

Angular edging alongside soft swoops and curves become 3-D art that is as ergonomic as it is captivating. In addition to HydroBlade™, Auto-Align™ and MagnePfit™ features, the multi-function spray heads with wipe-clean nozzles and a limited lifetime warranty round out this feature-rich offering. The Norden™ faucet is sold now in kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide and available in stainless steel, polished chrome and matte black.

Port Haven™ Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet

Keeping with the theme of popular trends, Port Haven™ fixtures thrive in modern rustic, modern industrial, and eclectic traditional kitchen designs. The Port Haven™ kitchen faucet collection also includes a matching style pull-down bar and prep faucet as well as a bridge faucet with an included side spray. The Port Haven™ faucet is now available in polished chrome, stainless steel, brushed gold, polished nickel and Tuscan bronze in kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide.

Pfister Showcases Additional Introductory Displays

Montay™ Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet

This ergonomic stunner incorporates a pull-down spray head at just the right height for no-reach cleanup. All the hidden inner workings are made to last as long as its modernist exterior adorns your kitchen. The Montay™ faucet, the chic reflection of our best technology, is finished in shining simplicity. The Montay™ faucet is now available in polished chrome, stainless steel, brushed gold, and matte black in kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide.

Bruton™ Culinary Faucet

Equipped with everything you need to prep, cook, and clean in the kitchen, the Bruton™ faucet is a functional work of art. The placement of the coil and the knurling details are both practical and decorative, adding to the performance and its timeless design. It is beautifully symmetrical and offers maximum clearance and reach. The Bruton™ faucet is now available in polished chrome, stainless steel, and matte black in kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide.

Highbury™ Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet

The new traditional aesthetic is softer than previous generations. Like a raised eyebrow above classic bone structure, The Highbury™ faucet invites you in on the secret of lasting style: clean, proportionate lines with just enough detail to stand out in any gathering. Lingering brunch, anyone? The Highbury™ faucet is available in-store at Ferguson® Showrooms and online at Build.com by Ferguson.

Push & Seal™ Expansion for Trade Portfolio

The Push & Seal™ feature is a completely re-thought drain assembly that is easy to install and use. Press to seal and again to open. It is that easy. No tools are required for installation of this innovative drain assembly, saving lots of time spent in a cramped space. In fact, the Push & Seal™ assembly can be installed in under four minutes. The Push & Seal™ advanced compression lock seals the drain completely so the sink stays filled, even overnight. The innovative Push & Seal™ drain is now available on even more bath collections including Deckard™, Pfirst Series™, Weller™ and Pfirst Modern™.

Weller™ Bath Collection - Now Available in Matte Black Finish

A top seller in the Pfister® portfolio, the Weller™ bath collection is the standard for transitional style. The gracefully arched spout and angled handles work together to complement a wide range of decor, making Weller™ fixtures the ideal selection for those who want to update or upgrade their bathroom. For an even greater range of style applications, the Weller™ collection is now offered in the popular Matte Black finish. It also comes equipped with the Push & Seal™ feature, the innovative drain assembly that installs in under four minutes. The Weller™ collection is available online at Ferguson and Build.com.

Fortis® Collection Unveils New Additions To Luxury Plumbing Family

Celebrated for its craftsmanship and matchless philosophy of seamlessly integrating high fashion with outstanding quality, the bestselling Fortis® line of bold contemporary kitchen and bath accessories is inspired by the history, nature, architecture, and landscapes of the company’s home in the style capital of Milan, Italy.

Meticulously Crafted Luxury Bath Collections

Bold and evocative, the Gattinara™ and Vitrina™ lines are both opulent bath collections within the FORTIS® family of products. These stunning and stylish European- inspired collections include all the elements needed to fully outfit a bathroom from faucets to valve trim, shower accessories to towel bars, towel rings, and robe hooks. Select the modern transitional shapes of the Vitrina™ collection in polished chrome, brushed black, or brushed gold. The audacious contemporary shapes of the Gattinara™ collection are available in polished chrome and brushed nickel.

Virtual KBIS attendees will also get a peek at the two-handled Corsini™ luxury lavatory configuration. Minimal and sleek, the Corsini™ collection is available in a mirror-like polished chrome and brushed nickel with both lever and paddle handles available in the same box.

Dramatic and Dazzling Kitchen Faucets

Beyond the bathroom, the Fortis® brand is presenting attendees with a magnificent selection of kitchen faucets. The AC54200 culinary faucet, with its unique bridge connection between spout and faucet, produces a 160-degree movement for extended spray head reach. Choose from high-sheen polished chrome for a lustrous feel or select the high contrast, subtle look of soft brushed black. The 7855500 model is an elegant, modern culinary faucet cleverly constructed of silicon and brass materials for greater flexibility and 360-degree reach, while the RK59100 exquisite swan neck spout design suits any modern, high-end kitchen. Able to rotate 180-degrees and equipped with a two-function sprayer, homeowners can choose the RK59100 with a glassy polished chrome finish or dull matte of brushed nickel. Finally, the 6459100 is a modern, sleek pulldown kitchen faucet boasting an ergonomic handle, two-function sprayer, and 180-degree spout rotation. The polished chrome and brushed black will suit any modern, minimalist kitchen.

About Pfister

Pfister is the fixture company that has been pushing creative boundaries and exceeding customer expectations since 1910. True “faucet people,” the strength of Pfister’s engineering teams has led to technical breakthroughs like TopPfit™ easy installation technology, React™ touchless faucets, Xtract™ filtration, MagnePfit™ magnetic docking, Push & Seal™ drain innovation, HydroBlade™ spray technology, and Spot Defense™ stay-clean surfaces.

Well-known for aesthetic excellence and craftsmanship at a great value, “Design Made Right™” has become Pfister’s calling card for loyal consumers and pro customers alike. Above all, Pfister remains a company of “people-people,” who cheerfully and proudly stand behind their Pforever Warranty®. Part of the Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), Pfister is headquartered in sunny Southern California, with products sold online and through retailers and distributors throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. Discover more at https://www.pfisterfaucets.com.

About Fortis

Sitting comfortably alongside Baldwin® bold, sleek hardware in the Spectrum Brands luxury portfolio, Fortis® faucets and accessories are designed, engineered, and manufactured in Italy. Known for its modern, contemporary European designs, Fortis® products are made of brass, delivering outstanding quality and durability and backed by a limited lifetime warranty. The high-end, European-inspired plumbing products are ideally suited for hospitality and other European-inspired design applications. To learn more about the Fortis® portfolio of products, please visit https://www.fortisfaucet.com/.

