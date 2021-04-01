Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot 91% effective in updated data, protective against South African variant

April 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech
said on Thursday their vaccine is around 91% effective at
preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data that included
participants inoculated for up to six months.
The shot also showed early signs of preventing disease in a
small subset of study volunteers in South Africa, where a
concerning new variant called B.1.351 is circulating.
Although lower than the stunning 95% efficacy result
reported from its 44,000-person clinical trial in November,
overall efficacy of 91.3% shows the vaccine to be a powerful
tool against an evolving virus. The virus now has more
transmissible forms and those that have been shown to evade
antibody protection in lab studies and real-world clinical
trials.
"These data reinforce our view that we have some really
potent vaccines," said Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology
at Britain's Imperial College London, who was not involved in
the Pfizer trial.
Pfizer's Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said the
updated result, which includes data on more than 12,000 people
fully inoculated for at least six months, positions the
drugmakers to submit for full U.S. regulatory approval.
The vaccine is currently authorized on an emergency basis by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The trial data "provide the first clinical results that a
vaccine can effectively protect against currently circulating
variants, a critical factor to reach herd immunity and end this
pandemic for the global population,” Ugur Sahin, chief executive
officer at BioNTech, said in a statement.
Experts fear new variants of COVID-19 from South Africa and
Brazil may be resistant to existing vaccines and treatment. More
than 300 cases of the South African variant have been detected
in more than 25 U.S. states and jurisdictions, according to
federal data.
Lab tests have previously indicated that the Pfizer/BioNTech
vaccine was less potent but still offered a robust defense
against the B.1.351 variant that first emerged in South Africa.
The data released on Thursday offered the first look at how
the vaccine might work in people against the South African
variant. Among a group of 800 study volunteers in South Africa,
where the variant is widespread, there were nine cases of
COVID-19, all of which occurred among participants who got the
placebo. Of those nine cases, six were among individuals
infected with the South African variant.
"The Pfizer data are a big deal," said Shane Crotty, a
virologist at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in San
Diego, noting that the results offer the first data in humans
about how so-called mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer's will perform
against the South African variant.
"Six infections versus zero is something," he said in an
email, but noted the sample size is still "not enough to make
conclusions about protection."
Although the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in Britain has
quickly spread across Europe and is gaining a foothold in the
United States, the B.1.351 variant and similar variants are more
concerning because they have shown to reduce the efficacy of
three different COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials in South
Africa.
BioNTech reiterated this week there would likely be a future
need for booster shots that specifically address new variants
and that the group was preparing to upgrade its vaccine when
needed. A spokeswoman said on Thursday its strategy remains in
place.
The vaccine was 95.3% effective in preventing severe disease
as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
There were also no serious safety concerns observed in trial
participants up to six months after the second dose, the
companies said.
The trial reviewed more than 900 confirmed cases of
COVID-19, most of which were among participants who received a
placebo.
The results follow separate data that showed the vaccine is
safe and effective in 12- to 15-year olds, paving the way for
the drugmakers to seek U.S. and European approvals for this
group.
