Pfizer, BioNTech propose expanding COVID-19 vaccine trial to 44,000 volunteers

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE
on Saturday proposed to the U.S Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) to expand their Phase 3 pivotal COVID-19
vaccine trial to about 44,000 participants while increasing the
diversity of the trial population.
The initial target figure for the trial was up to 30,000
participants, which the companies said they expect to reach by
next week.
The proposed expansion would also allow the companies to
enroll people as young as 16 and people with chronic, stable
HIV, hepatitis C and hepatitis B, they added.
Drugmakers racing to develop a safe and effective
coronavirus vaccine pledged in July to ensure their larger
clinical trials would include diverse sets of volunteers.
"Diversity in clinical trials is a priority for Pfizer and
is critical given that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts
communities of color in the U.S.," Pfizer's Chief Business
Officer John Young said in a U.S. congressional hearing in July.
If the study is successful, the companies could submit the
vaccine for regulatory approval as early as October, putting
them on track to supply up to 100 million doses by the end of
2020 and 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.
"As stated previously, based on current infection rates, the
companies continue to expect that a conclusive readout on
efficacy is likely by the end of October," the companies added
in the joint statement on Saturday.
The vaccine candidate utilizes chemical messenger RNA to
mimic the surface of the coronavirus and teach the immune system
to recognize and neutralize it. Although the technology has been
around for years, there has never been an approved messenger RNA
(mRNA)vaccine.
