Pfizer, BioNTech to jointly develop shingles vaccine

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech
SE said on Wednesday they will develop a potential
mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of viral infection
shingles, collaborating for the third time after the success of
their COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer partnered with BioNTech in 2018 for an Influenza
vaccine and again in 2020 to develop the COVID-19 vaccine that
has been used across the world and has brought in billions in
sales for the companies.
The companies expect to begin clinical trials of the
shingles vaccine, which will combine antigen technology
recognized by Pfizer scientists along with BioNTech's mRNA
platform technology, in the second half of 2022.
Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, typically develops in
older adults who had chicken pox, or the varicella-zoster virus,
when they were younger. Its hallmark is a painful rash that
clears up within a month in most cases. In some instances,
however, it leads to nerve pain that can linger for much longer.
Under terms of the collaboration, BioNTech will receive $225
million in upfront payment and be eligible to for future
regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $200 million.
BioNTech will pay Pfizer $25 million for the company's
proprietary antigen technology.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru;
