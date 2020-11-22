Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could get UK approval this week - Telegraph

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain could give regulatory approval to
Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine this week, even before the
United States authorises it, the Telegraph news site reported on
Sunday.
Citing government sources, it said British regulators were
about to start a formal appraisal of the vaccine, made by Pfizer
Inc and BioNTech SE, and that the National
Health Service had been told to be ready to administer it by
Dec. 1.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that it
would meet on Dec. 10 to discuss whether to authorise the
vaccine.
The UK Department of Health had no comment on Sunday on when
the first vaccinations would be administered.
A spokesman said the authorisation process by the medical
regulator Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency
(MHRA) is independent of the government and will take as long as
they need to review the final data from Pfizer.
"An enormous amount of planning has taken place to ensure
our health service stands ready to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine,"
the spokesman added.
Britain formally asked its medical regulator, the MHRA, last
week to assess the suitability of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Britain has ordered 40 million doses and expects to have 10
million doses, enough to protect 5 million people, available by
the end of the year if regulators approve it.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kevin Liffey and Lisa Shumaker)