Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could get UK approval this week - Telegraph

11/22/2020 | 03:26pm EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain could give regulatory approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine this week, even before the United States authorises it, the Telegraph news site reported on Sunday.

Citing government sources, it said British regulators were about to start a formal appraisal of the vaccine, made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, and that the National Health Service had been told to be ready to administer it by Dec. 1.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that it would meet on Dec. 10 to discuss whether to authorise the vaccine.

The UK Department of Health had no comment on Sunday on when the first vaccinations would be administered.

A spokesman said the authorisation process by the medical regulator Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is independent of the government and will take as long as they need to review the final data from Pfizer.

"An enormous amount of planning has taken place to ensure our health service stands ready to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine," the spokesman added.

Britain formally asked its medical regulator, the MHRA, last week to assess the suitability of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Britain has ordered 40 million doses and expects to have 10 million doses, enough to protect 5 million people, available by the end of the year if regulators approve it.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Lisa Shumaker)

11/22/2020 | 03:26pm EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 9.63% 104.07 Delayed Quote.207.17%
PFIZER INC. 1.41% 36.7 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pTHOMSON RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
05:47pUK to announce self-isolation no longer required for contact with COVID-19 cases - The Telegraph
RE
05:38pLabour bids for voters' trust with 'responsible' recovery plan
RE
05:34pSUNAK : no return to austerity in new spending plan
RE
05:15pG20 : Global co-operation and strong policy action needed for a sustainable recovery - OECD
PU
05:14pNew Zealand Retail Sales Recover From Lockdown Slump
DJ
05:09pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Retail sales recover in the September 2020 quarter
PU
05:04pMexico president's rating at one-year high with election in sight
RE
04:45pPHILIP R. LANE :  Interview with Les Echos
PU
04:32pECB EMERGENCY BOND PURCHASES TO LAST WHILE DISRUPTIONS PERSIST : Lane
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PFIZER INC. : PFIZER : Nigerian Doctor, Onyema Ogbuagbu in Covid-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
2DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : India says local COVID-19 vaccine final trials could end within two months
3Britain and Canada agree post-Brexit rollover trade deal
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory
5THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : CARLYLE : U.S. retailer Guitar Center files for bankruptcy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ