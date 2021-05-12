Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works for adolescents, U.S. CDC panel told

May 12 (Reuters) - The United States should begin
vaccinating adolescents with the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer
and BioNTech, advisers to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were told on Wednesday,
ahead of a vote awaited by states ready to start inoculating
younger people.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized
the vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, offering relief to
parents eager to get their children back to schools and summer
camps. Some states, including Georgia, Delaware and Arkansas,
began offering the vaccine to younger teens on
Tuesday.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)
provides recommendations to the CDC that many states will
consider as they begin administering the two-shot vaccine to
adolescents this week.
A working group concluded that benefits of the vaccine
clearly outweigh risks and recommended the vaccine in a
presentation to the meeting.
No one in the age group who received the vaccine in a
clinical study got COVID-19, and there were no cases of Bell’s
Palsy or severe allergic reactions, according to the working
group presentation, which confirmed previous data.
About a third of all Americans have been fully-vaccinated
according to the CDC data. But the pace of vaccination has
slowed in the recent weeks.
The rollout of a vaccine for adolescents should help further
limit the spread of the virus at a time when more contagious
variants are circulating, and could shorten the road to normalcy
for Americans.
"I think we should be in full school, full in-person
school, in the fall," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a
CNBC health summit on Tuesday.
Children have been considered by health officials as being
at a lower risk for severe COVID-19, but they can still spread
the virus. More than 1.5 million cases have been reported among
12- to 17-year-olds, and as more adults become vaccinated,
adolescents are accounting for a higher proportion of total
cases.
Adjusted for underreporting, the working group estimated
22.2 million U.S. COVID-19 infections in those aged 5 to 17.
Pfizer is running a separate trial testing the vaccine in
children as young as 6-months-old, and has said it expects data
on its use in 2- to 11-year-olds in September. The 2,260
participants in the 12-to-15 age group - half of whom were given
placebo - were tested as an expansion of Pfizer's more than
46,000-person trial.
The committee will hear from Pfizer about the vaccine's
safety and efficacy in adolescents and will consider the views
of a handful of CDC officials on its implementation.
