Pfizer COVID antiviral use up 315%, U.S. health department says

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Use of Pfizer Inc's
COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid has jumped 315% over
the past four weeks, the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services said on Tuesday.
Nearly 115,000 courses of the pills were dispensed during
the first week of May, a senior health official said. A total of
668,954 courses out of the more than 2 million ordered by
pharmacies were administered overall.
"In recent weeks we've gone from 20,000 sites with Paxlovid
to approximately 35,000 and we'll keep working to increase
availability," the official told reporters on a call.
Paxlovid is approved to keep high-risk individuals with
COVID-19 from becoming seriously ill. It is meant to taken for
five days beginning shortly after symptom onset.
Pharmacies ordered almost 1.8 million courses of Merck &
Co's rival oral antiviral, molnupiravir, and 230,257
have been administered so far, the official added.
The department, alongside the U.S. postal services, has
shipped around 360 million coronavirus tests to homes
nationwide, the official said.
