Pfizer, EU push back COVID vaccine delivery to help booster campaign

May 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and its German partner
BioNTech SE said on Friday they had agreed to push back
deliveries of their COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union by
three months as the bloc prepares for a potential booster
campaign in the fall.
The companies amended their supply agreement with the
European Commission to push back delivery of doses scheduled for
June through August until September through the fourth quarter
of this year.
"This amendment meets legitimate concerns on matching supply
and demand, whilst ensuring security of vaccine supply if and
when this is needed later in the year," EU health commissioner
Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.
Pfizer and BioNTech are currently testing other versions of
the vaccine targeted at the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
If one of those vaccines is authorised by the autumn or winter
period, EU countries will have access to the deliveries in the
form of the adapted vaccines, the European Commission said.
The change of delivery schedule does not impact the
companies' full-year revenue outlook or the full-year commitment
of doses to be delivered to the region in 2022, Pfizer and its
German partner said.
Pfizer, by far the main supplier to the EU, agreed last May
with EU states to deliver up to 1.8 billion vaccines for up to
35 billion euros, in the largest supply deal ever signed during
the pandemic.
