Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of Omicron-targeted COVID vaccine

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech
SE said on Tuesday they started a clinical trial to
test a new version of their vaccine specifically designed to
target the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which has eluded some of
the protection provided by the original two-dose vaccine
regimen.
The companies plan to test the immune response generated by
the Omicron-based vaccine both as a three-shot regimen in
unvaccinated people and as a booster shot for people who already
received two doses of their original vaccine.
They are also testing a fourth dose of the current vaccine
against a fourth dose of the Omicron-based vaccine in people who
received their third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine three
to six months earlier.
The companies plan to study the safety and tolerability of
the shots in the more than 1,400 people who will be enrolled in
the trial.
"While current research and real-world data show that
boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against
severe disease and hospitalization with Omicron, we recognize
the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over
time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants in
the future," Pfizer's head of vaccine research and development,
Kathrin Jansen, said in a statement.
Pfizer has said that a two-dose regimen of the original
vaccine may not be sufficient to protect against infection from
the Omicron variant, and that protection against
hospitalizations and deaths may be waning.
Still, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
says a third dose of an mRNA vaccine like the Pfizer/BioNTech
vaccine has provided 90% protection against hospitalization due
to COVID-19.
Some countries have already started offering additional
booster doses, but a recent study https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-study-shows-4th-shot-covid-19-vaccine-not-able-block-omicron-2022-01-17
from Israel showed that while a fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine
boosted antibodies, the level was not high enough to prevent
infection by the Omicron variant.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler)