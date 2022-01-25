Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of Omicron-targeted COVID vaccine

01/25/2022 | 06:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Tuesday they started a clinical trial to test a new version of their vaccine specifically designed to target the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which has eluded some of the protection provided by the original two-dose vaccine regimen.

The companies plan to test the immune response generated by the Omicron-based vaccine both as a three-shot regimen in unvaccinated people and as a booster shot for people who already received two doses of their original vaccine.

They are also testing a fourth dose of the current vaccine against a fourth dose of the Omicron-based vaccine in people who received their third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine three to six months earlier.

The companies plan to study the safety and tolerability of the shots in the more than 1,400 people who will be enrolled in the trial.

"While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with Omicron, we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants in the future," Pfizer's head of vaccine research and development, Kathrin Jansen, said in a statement.

Pfizer has said that a two-dose regimen of the original vaccine may not be sufficient to protect against infection from the Omicron variant, and that protection against hospitalizations and deaths may be waning.

Still, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a third dose of an mRNA vaccine like the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has provided 90% protection against hospitalization due to COVID-19.

Some countries have already started offering additional booster doses, but a recent study https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-study-shows-4th-shot-covid-19-vaccine-not-able-block-omicron-2022-01-17 from Israel showed that while a fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine boosted antibodies, the level was not high enough to prevent infection by the Omicron variant. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 2.36% 150.98 Delayed Quote.-41.44%
PFIZER, INC. -2.37% 51.54 Delayed Quote.-12.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58aFTSE Rises, Royal Mail Gains as Investors Cheer Cost-Cutting Moves
DJ
06:55aStellantis to start exports of some Russia-made vehicles to Western Europe in Feb
RE
06:54aGE forecasts higher profit, cash flow in 2022
RE
06:53aTropical storm kills two, injures 66 in Mozambique
RE
06:52aNvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition - Bloomberg News
RE
06:52aFinland Plans to Raise EUR3 Billion in New April 2043 Government Bond
DJ
06:49aStadium stampede kills eight in Africa Cup of Nations soccer match
RE
06:49aECB would respond if inflation stayed above expectations - Lane
RE
06:49aRussia adds Putin critic Navalny to list of 'terrorists and extremists'
RE
06:47aAbu Dhabi's ADNOC forms unit to issue debt, explore funding
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2Credit Suisse's problems mount as lender warns of fourth quarter loss
3Exclusive-Chinese fashion retailer SHEIN revives plan for New York list..
4Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges
5European stocks pick up; risk appetite hurt by Ukraine fears, Fed hawki..

HOT NEWS