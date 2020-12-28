Pfizer delayed delivery of new batch of vaccine to Spain by one day

MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer has postponed the
delivery of a new batch of the coronavirus vaccine to Spain by
one day to Tuesday due to a logistics hurdle, Health Minister
Salvador Illa said on Monday.
The company suffered an incident related to the control of
temperature in the process of loading and sending out the
vaccines, the minister said, adding the incident is now solved.
"They (vaccines) will be available tomorrow first thing in
the morning in vaccination points," Illa said in an interview to
Cadena SER radio station. Spain started vaccinating people on
Sunday.
He expected around 70% of the country's population to be
immunized by the end of the summer.
The delay in Spain comes after the vaccination campaign in
Germany faced delays in several cities after temperature
trackers showed that about 1,000 vaccine doses made by Pfizer
and its partner BioNTech may have not been kept cold
enough during shipment.
In a presentation this month, BioNTech had said that once
removed from the freezer, the vaccine could be stored for up to
five days at 2-8C and for up to two hours at temperatures up to
30C, prior to use.
The cool boxes designed by Pfizer are fitted with GPS
trackers so the companies can deal with potential storage issues
en route.
The vaccine, which uses new so-called mRNA technology, must
be stored at ultra-low temperatures of about -70 degrees Celsius
(-112°F) before being shipped to distribution centres in
specially designed cool boxes filled with dry ice.
