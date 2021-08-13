Pfizer expands recall of anti-smoking drug over carcinogen presence

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Friday it is
recalling four additional lots of its anti-smoking treatment,
Chantix, after finding elevated levels of cancer-causing agents
called nitrosamines in the pills.
In June, the drugmaker said it was pausing distribution of
certain lots of the anti-smoking drug out of an abundance of
caution and pending further testing.
Including Friday's recall, Pfizer has paused distribution of
16 lots of the drug. The lots were distributed to wholesalers in
the United States and Puerto Rico from June 2019 to June 2021.
Pfizer said that so far it has not received any reports of
adverse events related to this recall, but advised patients
currently taking Chantix to consult with their doctor to confirm
if they received an affected lot and seek alternative treatment
options if appropriate.
Chantix was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in May 2006 as a prescription medication which
helps adults aged 18 and over quit smoking and is used for 12 to
24 weeks.
