Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pfizer expects $15 billion in 2021 sales from its COVID-19 vaccine

02/02/2021 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their UK commercial headquarters in Walton Oaks

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it expects to generate $15 billion, or about a quarter of its total revenue this year, from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine co-developed with German partner BioNTech SE.

Sales from the vaccine - on track to be the drugmaker's top product this year - could top $15 billion if the company signs more supply contracts, it said.

The vaccine, which uses synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) to prompt an immune response against the virus, was the first shot to be authorized for emergency use in the United States, marking the first regulatory nod for the new technology.

Pfizer said it expects there could be a long-lasting need for COVID-19 vaccines, to combat new virus variants that emerge and to "boost" peoples' waning immune responses.

The company plans to launch a study to determine whether a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, administered 6-to-12 months after the initial shots, can extend and improve efficacy with more contagious variants circulating in communities around the world. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is currently administered as two doses three weeks apart.

Citi analyst Andrew Baum said he was optimistic that revenue contributions from the vaccine could be sustainable beyond 2021.

Beyond COVID-19, Pfizer said it expects mRNA technology could be used to develop vaccines against the flu and other viruses in the future.

Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said that mRNA vaccines and COVID-19 could prove transformative for Pfizer, which is already one of the world's largest drugmakers.

A potential flu vaccine using the platform could hit the market by 2025, executives said on a conference call. That timeline was based more on more traditional vaccine development and not the experience of creating and producing coronavirus vaccines at breakneck speed during the pandemic.

Pfizer said it aims to make two billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. It expects to supply 200 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May.

To achieve the goal, it will have to deliver an average of around 10 million doses per week, more than double the rate Pfizer and BioNTech delivered to the United States through the end of January, according to Reuters calculations.

Pfizer forecast 2021 sales between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion. The company raised both ends of its full-year adjusted profit forecast by 10 cents and now expects to earn $3.10 to $3.20 per share.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in Maplewood, N.J.; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Bill Berkrot)

By Manas Mishra and Michael Erman


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -1.96% 113.55 Delayed Quote.42.42%
PFIZER INC. -3.13% 34.675 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Most lockdown measures to continue through at least march 2
RE
01:04pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Cannot ease lockdown because variant strains of coronavirus might lead to new surge
RE
01:02pKremlin critic alexei navalny will spend 2 years and 8 months in jail with time deducted for house arrest already served - ifx cites lawyer
RE
01:00pAKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP : POLITICO Quotes Brian Pomper, Clete Willems on Katherine Tai USTR Nomination
PU
12:58p'BUY THE DIP' : Retail traders urge others to keep the faith as GameStop tumbles
RE
12:57pOffline message app downloaded over million times after Myanmar coup
RE
12:56pVodafone prepares telecom towers business for March IPO - sources
RE
12:56pMexico Received Record $40.6 Billion in Remittances in 2020
DJ
12:55pBrazil's petrobras agrees on rough target price of 26 reais per share for selling remaining br distribuidora stake -sources
RE
12:48pAmazon to pay $61.7 million to settle charges it stole driver tips
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
2BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
3FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic
4GameStop shares halve, spelling possible end to manic Reddit rally
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ