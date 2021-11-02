Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pfizer expects 2021, 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales to total at least $65 billion

11/02/2021 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A syringe and vial are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said it expected this year to sell $36 billion of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech and forecast another $29 billion in sales in 2022, topping analyst estimates for both years.

The drugmaker said it is seeking to sign more deals with countries, which could drive sales of the vaccine even higher next year. It has the capacity to produce 4 billion doses in 2022 and has based its projections on sales of 1.7 billion doses.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was the first shot to receive U.S. authorization last year, and U.S. regulators are likely to give the green light to begin administering the vaccine to children ages five to 11 as soon as Wednesday.

Pfizer, which equally splits gross profit for the shot in most of the world with BioNTech, raised its revenue forecast for the vaccine to $36 billion for 2021, suggesting that the shot will account for as much as 44% of its total sales for the year.

Wall Street on average expected sales of $35.44 billion this year from the vaccine and $22.15 billion for 2022, according to eight analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Sales of the vaccine, called Comirnaty, have vastly outpaced those of rivals Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, which are struggling with production snags and safety concerns.

The company is on track to deliver 2.3 billion doses of the vaccine, out of the roughly 3 billion it plans to make this year.

"The longer-term revenues that they may be able to generate from Comirnaty remains unknown and will be determined in part by how the pandemic evolves, as well as competitive dynamics within that market," said Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan.

The vaccine brought in sales of $13 billion in the third quarter.

Pfizer's shares rose 2.7% in morning trading on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Emran in New Jersey; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Manas Mishra and Michael Erman


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17aWorld shares hit new record, dollar gains before Fed decision
RE
11:17aSouth Africa's rand falls, local polls results awaited
RE
11:12aOLB Shares Surge as Company Set to Process Mastercard Crytpocurrency
DJ
11:07aMusk says Tesla has not signed a contract with Hertz yet, halts stock rally
RE
11:07aPfizer expects 2021, 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales to total at least $65 billion
RE
11:04aU.S. SEC may expand oversight to key Treasury market platforms -chair
RE
11:03aShiba Inu soon coming to Robinhood?
11:00aSealed Air Sales Get Small Lift From FX -- Currency Comment
DJ
10:54aDollar edges higher as Fed meets to set monetary policy
RE
10:51aBritain, U.S., India, China, EU aim to boost near-zero emission steel output - UK statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
3Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
4Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle...

HOT NEWS