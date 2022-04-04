Log in
Pfizer made 6 mln courses of COVID pill, hitting Q1 target

04/04/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
April 4 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it made 6 million courses of its antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid in the first quarter, hitting a target set by Chief Executive Albert Bourla.

Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo said in an email that the company has shipped the pills to over 26 countries so far.

Bourla has said the company expects to produce at least 120 million courses of the drug this year, with 30 million of those courses coming in the first half.

The U.S. government has bought 20 million of those courses, with the first 10 million expected to be delivered by the end of June. Around 1.4 million courses have been distributed in the United States so far.

Paxlovid is expected to be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19 after it reduced hospitalizations in high-risk patients by around 90% in a clinical trial. The results were significantly better than those for Merck & Co's rival antiviral pill molnupiravir in its clinical trial.

(Reporting by Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
