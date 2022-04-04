Pfizer made 6 mln courses of COVID pill, hitting Q1 target

April 4 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it
made 6 million courses of its antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid
in the first quarter, hitting a target set by Chief Executive
Albert Bourla.
Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo said in an email that
the company has shipped the pills to over 26 countries so far.
Bourla has said the company expects to produce at least 120
million courses of the drug this year, with 30 million of those
courses coming in the first half.
The U.S. government has bought 20 million of those courses,
with the first 10 million expected to be delivered by the end of
June. Around 1.4 million courses have been distributed in the
United States so far.
Paxlovid is expected to be an important tool in the fight
against COVID-19 after it reduced hospitalizations in high-risk
patients by around 90% in a clinical trial. The results were
significantly better than those for Merck & Co's rival
antiviral pill molnupiravir in its clinical trial.
(Reporting by Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)