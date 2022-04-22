Pfizer recalls some batches of blood pressure drug over carcinogen presence

April 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer said on Friday it was
voluntarily recalling five batches of its Accupril blood
pressure tablets after finding elevated levels of a potential
cancer-causing agent in the medicine.
The drugmaker said it was not aware of any reports of
adverse events related to the recalled batches, which were
distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico from December
2019 to April 2022.
Pfizer Canada also recalled all lots of three doses of
Accupril on Thursday after finding the same impurity to be above
acceptable levels.
Pfizer said there was no immediate risk to patients taking
this medication, in which the agent, a nitrosamine, was found.
Nitrosamines are common in water and foods but exposure
above acceptable levels over long periods of time could increase
the risk of cancer.
Pfizer last month also recalled some batches of another
blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper
versions due to the presence of the possible carcinogen.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra
Eluri)