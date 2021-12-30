Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pfizer's COVID-19 shot causes mostly mild side effects in young kids - U.S. CDC

12/30/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Children age 5-11 receive vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine caused mostly mild side effects in children aged 5 to 11 years, according to data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.

The data showed that after the second dose of the vaccine some children reported injection-site pain and other systemic reactions such as fatigue and headache.

The CDC said it also received reports of 11 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation, in children aged 5-11 years who had received the vaccine. Of them, seven had recovered, and four were recovering at the time of the report.

Myocarditis is a rare side effect after mRNA vaccines.

U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 4,249 reports of adverse events, of which 97.6% of the cases were not serious, the CDC report said.

The cases were reported in VAERS and v-safe, a voluntary smartphone-based safety surveillance system for adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination, between Nov. 3 and Dec. 19.

The agency said about 8.7 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered to children in the age group.

The vaccine was authorized in the United States for 5 to 15-year-olds in late October and is the only shot authorized for the age group.

A separate study by the CDC showed that Pfizer's two-dose vaccine was 92% effective against coronavirus infections in adolescents aged 12 to 17.

The observation period for the analysis coincided with the period of Delta variant predominance in the United States, CDC said.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 6.73% 256.81 Delayed Quote.195.15%
PFIZER, INC. 1.42% 58.4 Delayed Quote.56.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27pPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Mikhail Mishustin's telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov
PU
04:23pMajor airline group asks u.s. federal communications commission to delay jan 5 5g wireless deployment in certain airport locations -statement
RE
04:08pIreland relaxes COVID-19 testing rules, cuts isolation period
RE
04:08pUK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths
RE
04:06pPfizer's COVID-19 shot causes mostly mild side effects in young kids - U.S. CDC
RE
04:05pWind-driven wildfires prompt evacuation order for Colorado town of 13,000
RE
04:05pBiden, Putin begin second call this month as Ukraine tensions simmer
RE
04:02pCanada's Ontario to shorten COVID-19 isolation period for vaccinated patients
RE
04:01pS&P 500, Dow close down but still poised for big annual gain
RE
04:01pCanada's WestJet cancelling 15% of January flights due to COVID-19 surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
2Investor optimism lifts global stocks amid fresh U.S. jobs data
3Samsung BioLogics says report on Biogen deal talks untrue
4Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip ma..
5ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S A : Share buy-back, stabi..

HOT NEWS