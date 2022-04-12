Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pfizer's new CFO David Denton to get $1.25 million as annual base salary

04/12/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pfizer logo in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc's newly appointed chief financial officer, David Denton, will get $1.25 million as annual base salary, the pharmaceutical giant said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

A similar amount will be given to Denton as annual target cash incentive opportunity, although this would be pro-rated for the portion of the year worked, the company said.

Besides these, Denton, who joins Pfizer on May 2, will get a one-time payment of $5 million and restricted stock worth $3.25 million and he will be eligible for credit worth $9.75 million through the company's supplemental savings plan.

Denton, who on Monday was announced as the successor to company veteran Frank D'Amelio, joins Pfizer from home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc.

As per his offer letter at Lowe's when he was appointed in 2018, Denton's base salary was $925,000, with a bonus opportunity of 125% of his base salary.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pBiden announces waiver for summer E15 fuel sales
RE
05:49pGilbert Gottfried, boundary-pushing comedian, dead at 67
RE
05:49pCredit determinations committee agrees to look into Russia's potential failure to pay
RE
05:48pNew York lieutenant governor resigns after bribery charges
RE
05:48pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.12% to 92.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pEuro Lost 0.52% to $1.0829 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pSterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3002 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pDollar Gains 0.004% to 125.39 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pPfizer's new CFO David Denton to get $1.25 million as annual base salary
RE
05:36pBusiest U.S. port sees record volume ahead of high-stakes labor talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St reverses gains, closes lower as aggressive Fed actions loom
2Nokia to exit the Russian market, no impact to financial outlook
3Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists- Reute..
4Construction chemicals maker Sika posts 20% jump in first-quarter sales
5Global stocks pare gains, bond yields slip on inflation data

HOT NEWS