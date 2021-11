Nov 30 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc's Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said https://twitter.com/AlbertBourla/status/1465804576372703241 on Tuesday the company has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking the authorization of its COVID-19 booster doses for 16- and 17-year olds. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)