Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pfizer signs $3.2 billion deal with U.S. government for COVID vaccine doses

06/29/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Test tubes are seen in front of displayed Pfizer and Biontech logos in this illustration

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Wednesday they had signed a $3.2 billion deal with the U.S. government for 105 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine for delivery as soon as late summer this year.

The deal also includes an Omicron-adapted vaccine, pending regulatory clearance, Pfizer said.

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended a change in the design of COVID-19 booster shots this fall in order to combat more recently circulating variants of the coronavirus.

The U.S. government also has the option to purchase up to 195 million additional doses, bringing the total number of potential doses to 300 million, the companies said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15pKinder Morgan to move ahead with Texas natural gas pipeline expansion
RE
05:07pVenezuela's second largest refinery suspends gasoline production -sources
RE
05:07pLast U.S. Medal of Honor recipient from WWII dies at 98
RE
05:06pIMF says Haiti staff-monitored program may lead to loan deal
RE
05:06pImf says management approves staff-monitored program for haiti t…
RE
05:04pS.Korean manufacturers' sentiment in July sinks to lowest for 1-1/2 years - survey
RE
05:04pTSX extends quarterly decline as recession worries grow
RE
05:03pPfizer signs $3.2 billion deal with U.S. government for COVID vaccine doses
RE
04:58pU.S. Energy Secretary Granholm violated ethics law, watchdog says
RE
04:57pClearlake Capital explores sale of Team Technologies for more than $1 bln - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
2Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4Publication Highlights Potential Clinical Applications of the HTG Trans..
5FREYR Battery Sanctions Construction of its Inaugural Gigafactory

HOT NEWS