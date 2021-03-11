Pfizer vaccine production on the rise as pandemic hits one-year mark

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and
BioNTech SE will exceed their original global target
for COVID-19 vaccines by as much as 20% this year, producing 2.3
billion to 2.4 billion doses, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert
Bourla said on Thursday.
The companies also released real-world data from Israel
earlier on Thursday showing their vaccine was 94% effective in
preventing asymptomatic infections, suggesting it could
significantly reduce virus transmission.
"These are stunning numbers that are giving us a clear
indication that liberation is coming," Bourla said in an
interview on the one-year anniversary of the World Health
Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic. "It is a testament
to the power of science, and the power of human ingenuity."
More than 2.7 million people around the world have died from
COVID-19 so far.
Bourla said that by the fourth quarter of this year, Pfizer
and BioNTech will reach a 3 billion dose a year production run
rate, and should be able to produce that much next year.
The companies will clearly exceed their original target of 2
billion doses in 2021, he said.
Pfizer has said it expects revenue of at least $15 billion
from its half of the vaccine sales this year.
Middle-income countries will pay around half the price as
high income countries for their doses, and low income countries
will get the vaccine at cost, Bourla said.
Pfizer expects to meet its commitment of supplying 120
million coronavirus vaccine doses to the U.S. government by the
end of March. That would require them to deliver another 60
million doses over the next three weeks.
"Those have already been manufactured" and are currently
being tested for quality, he said.
"Unless a batch (of vaccine) fails, we will be able to
provide them. Our track record is that our batches don't fail,"
he said.
Pfizer's German partner BioNTech began developing the
vaccine last January and the U.S. drugmaker signed on in early
March as the health crisis accelerated. Their vaccine received
its first regulatory authorizations in December.
In the United States, the vaccine is authorized for use in
people aged 16 or older. Bourla said the company plans to submit
data for children aged 12 to 16 very soon.
He said his assumption was that the vaccine should be
authorized for that age range by the fall, adding that data on
children aged 5 to 11 can be expected by year-end.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Additional reporting by Julie
Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Bill Berkrot)