Pharmacy Development Services Announces Partnership with Merchant Cost Consulting

12/23/2021 | 02:47pm EST
Lake Worth, FL, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) is pleased to add Merchant Cost Consulting (MCC) as a new strategic partner. MCC works with independent pharmacies to evaluate their current credit processing strategies and identify any overlooked savings opportunities within their plan. Bringing MCC on as a trusted partner gives PDS members the opportunity to decrease overhead costs in credit card processing, without the hassle of switching to a new provider.

“Maximizing cash flow is a crucial part of running a business. By bringing our members a new, risk-free solution, to decrease the costs associated with their credit card processing companies, we give them the opportunity to improve their cash flow with little to no disruption to their everyday operations,” states Elaine Ladd, Chief Pharmacy Officer - PDS. “Merchant Cost Consulting is a service we recommend all our members explore. If there is room to find cost savings, there is no reason not to take advantage of it.”

MCC was founded with the purpose of helping businesses navigate the credit card processing industry. Merchant service fees can be difficult to understand and one of the biggest expenses pharmacy owners incur. Merchant Cost Consulting partners with clients to handle their merchant service fees, to ensure they are always paying a fair and honest price.

“Credit card processing is often overlooked as an area where there is room for financial savings,” say Tyler Dyer, Senior Consultant - MCC. “The Merchant Cost Consultant strategy is simple. We evaluate your current credit card processing plan at no cost to you, and if there are hidden fees and unnecessary charges, we work with you to have those costs removed. The worst-case scenario is that there are no savings available.”

About Pharmacy Development Services (PDS): PDS is headquartered in Lake Worth, Florida and has been partnering with independent pharmacy owners across the United States to drive business growth since 2001. PDS focuses on four quadrants of business: finance, team, growth, and operations. By acknowledging the challenges in the ever-changing pharmacy industry, PDS supports its members and helps them take control of their business, move forward with clarity, and win with confidence. For more information on how to partner with PDS, please visit www.pharmacyowners.com


