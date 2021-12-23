Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) Announces Partnership with Flash Returns

12/23/2021 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lake Worth, FL, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Development Services is excited to announce its’ partnership with Flash Returns, a national reverse distribution company committed to providing independent pharmacies with a transparent and efficient way to return unused inventory. By partnering with Flash Returns, PDS will provide its members with a solution that takes the stress out of product returns and puts more capital back into the pharmacy.  

“Adding Flash Returns as a trusted partner brings tremendous value to our members,” says Elaine Ladd, Chief Pharmacy Officer - PDS. “Expired inventory can be a major financial burden on a pharmacy business if it isn’t returned and managed properly. Flash Returns provides a solution that streamlines the process and advocates for independent pharmacies to be in control of their finances.” 

Flash Returns was founded in 2017 by a group of partners with a combined 40 years in the pharmaceutical industry. By only charging a flat fee, Flash Returns makes the return process simple, transparent, and efficient. Customers have access to all the information regarding their returns on a user-friendly platform and can see updates throughout the entire reverse distribution process. 

“Our goal is to bring transparency and simplicity to an industry that is otherwise extremely hard to navigate; ultimately bringing capital back into the pharmacies. We like to challenge our clients to bring us their hardest returns,” explained Anthony Ricciardone - Flash Returns. ”PDS is one of the only groups in our industry trying to elevate pharmacies to practice at the top tier of their license, and to be profitable, compliant, and dynamic for the patients they serve. We are excited to be a part of the PDS community and to give their members a profitable reverse distribution alternative.” 

About Pharmacy Development Services (PDS): PDS is headquartered in Lake Worth, Florida, and has been partnering with independent pharmacy owners across the United States to drive business growth since 2001. PDS focuses on four quadrants of business: finance, team, growth, and operations. By acknowledging the challenges in the ever-changing pharmacy industry, PDS supports its members and helps them take control of their business, move forward with clarity and win with confidence. For more information on how to partner with PDS, please visit www.pharmacyowners.com.    


Latest news "Companies"
03:01pROMREAL : Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag
AQ
03:00pAustralia puts website accused of fake journalists on register for payment by Facebook, Google
RE
03:00pFranklin Wireless Advances Recurring Revenue Initiatives
AQ
02:59pFormer Boston College student charged over boyfriend's suicide pleads guilty
RE
02:57pPress Release | December 23, 2021 Small Business Pulse Survey Phase 7 Weekly Data Release New data from Phase 7 of the SBPS which measures the effect of changing business conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other major events.
PU
02:57pCISCO : ‘Tis the #CiscoCert Season
PU
02:57pKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : AGNICO EAGLE AND KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD REMIND SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE "FOR" THEIR PROPOSED MERGER - Form 6-K
PU
02:57pAs End of Year Approaches, Tester's American Beef Labeling Effort Builds Momentum
PU
02:57pBANCO BPM S P A : December 23, 2021 - Price sensitiveEarly redemption of the Tier 1 "Euro 300,000,000 Fixed/Floating Rate Perpetual Subordinated Non Step-Up Notes"
PU
02:57pUNRIVALED : The Bikes Behind Kristian Blummenfelt's Historic Year
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
2Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
3Elon Musk: I'm almost done with Tesla stock sales
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explod..

HOT NEWS