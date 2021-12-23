Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) Announces Partnership with Flash Returns

Lake Worth, FL, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Development Services is excited to announce its’ partnership with Flash Returns, a national reverse distribution company committed to providing independent pharmacies with a transparent and efficient way to return unused inventory. By partnering with Flash Returns, PDS will provide its members with a solution that takes the stress out of product returns and puts more capital back into the pharmacy.

“Adding Flash Returns as a trusted partner brings tremendous value to our members,” says Elaine Ladd, Chief Pharmacy Officer - PDS. “Expired inventory can be a major financial burden on a pharmacy business if it isn’t returned and managed properly. Flash Returns provides a solution that streamlines the process and advocates for independent pharmacies to be in control of their finances.”

Flash Returns was founded in 2017 by a group of partners with a combined 40 years in the pharmaceutical industry. By only charging a flat fee, Flash Returns makes the return process simple, transparent, and efficient. Customers have access to all the information regarding their returns on a user-friendly platform and can see updates throughout the entire reverse distribution process.

“Our goal is to bring transparency and simplicity to an industry that is otherwise extremely hard to navigate; ultimately bringing capital back into the pharmacies. We like to challenge our clients to bring us their hardest returns,” explained Anthony Ricciardone - Flash Returns. ”PDS is one of the only groups in our industry trying to elevate pharmacies to practice at the top tier of their license, and to be profitable, compliant, and dynamic for the patients they serve. We are excited to be a part of the PDS community and to give their members a profitable reverse distribution alternative.”

About Pharmacy Development Services (PDS): PDS is headquartered in Lake Worth, Florida, and has been partnering with independent pharmacy owners across the United States to drive business growth since 2001. PDS focuses on four quadrants of business: finance, team, growth, and operations. By acknowledging the challenges in the ever-changing pharmacy industry, PDS supports its members and helps them take control of their business, move forward with clarity and win with confidence. For more information on how to partner with PDS, please visit www.pharmacyowners.com.