Pharmacy chain operator Giant Eagle settles Ohio opioid lawsuits mid-trial

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Regional pharmacy chain operator Giant
Eagle Inc on Friday said it had agreed to settle
lawsuits accusing it of fueling the opioid epidemic in several
Ohio communities, including two counties that had taken it and
three larger rivals to trial.
The settlement came during the fourth week of a trial in
federal court in Cleveland over claims by the Ohio counties of
Lake and Trumbull against Giant Eagle, Walgreens Boots Alliance
Inc, CVS Health Corp and Walmart Inc.
The settlement resolves claims against Giant Eagle in 10
lawsuits by those counties and others in Ohio, the company and
the plaintiffs' lawyers said in a joint statement. It operates
grocery stores and pharmacies in five states including Ohio.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
"While Giant Eagle denies it was a cause of the opioid
crisis, it recognizes the severity of the crisis, its impact on
the public and the hard work of the public officials working to
address the harms," the company said.
The case underway in Ohio is first trial the pharmacy chains
have faced in nationwide litigation over an opioid abuse
epidemic that U.S. government data shows led to nearly 500,000
overdose deaths from 1999 to 2019.
More than 3,300 cases have been brought largely by state and
local governments against pharmacies, drugmakers and drug
distributors.
The Ohio counties claim the pharmacies failed to prevent
excessive amounts of opioid pills from flooding their
communities or identify "red flags" of misuse. The companies
deny wrongdoing.
The three largest U.S. drug distributors - McKesson Corp
, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp
- and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson in July
proposed paying up to $26 billion to settle cases against them.
A bankruptcy judge in August approved a settlement by
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and its wealthy Sackler family
owners that the company values at more than $10
billion.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Diane Craft
and Steve Orlofsky)