Pharmaron Appoints Dr. Sid Bhoopathy as Senior Vice President, US Head of Laboratory Services and CGT

01/07/2022 | 08:01am EST
Pharmaron Beijing Co., Limited (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) (“Pharmaron”) today announced the appointment of Dr. Sid Bhoopathy as Senior Vice President, US Head of Laboratory Services and CGT, effective November 1, 2021. Pharmaron US Laboratory Services and CGT business includes the operations of legacy Absorption Systems services (Exton, PA, San Diego, CA and Boston, MA) and Pharmaron’s Advanced Bioanalytical Sciences (Germantown, MD).

Dr. Bhoopathy has been Senior Vice President of Operations for Absorption Systems since the acquisition by Pharmaron in November 2020. Since 2004, he has held several managerial positions at Absorption Systems, including President and Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Absorption Systems, he worked at Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc. Dr. Bhoopathy received his Ph.D. degree in pharmaceutics from Virginia Commonwealth University. He has received a number of honors, including an Emerging Leader by Pennsylvania Bio in 2011, a 40 under Forty, Most Talented Young Leader by the Philadelphia Business Journal in 2013, and a winner of the 2017 Executive Management Award for his creative management vision and innovative strategies.

The consolidated Pharmaron US Laboratory Services and CGT business currently encompasses R&D services ranging from CGT and biologics product analytics, DMPK, ophthalmology and medical devices to clinical sample bioanalysis for the global life sciences industry. With Dr. Bhoopathy’s proven track record as a leader, we are confident he can further strengthen our US Laboratory Services and CGT business and integrate with Pharmaron’s global service lines to provide more high-quality solutions for our partners. Dr. Bhoopathy reports directly to Pharmaron Chairman and CEO, Dr. Boliang Lou.

About Pharmaron

Pharmaron (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) is a premier R&D service provider for the life sciences industry. Founded in 2004, Pharmaron has invested in its people and facilities, and established a broad spectrum of research, development and manufacturing service capabilities throughout the entire drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development process across multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and CGT products. With over 15,000 employees, and operations in China, the U.S., and the U.K., Pharmaron has an excellent track record in the delivery of R&D solutions to its partners in North America, Europe, Japan and China. www.pharmaron.com


© Business Wire 2022
