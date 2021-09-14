Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Phenom : Demonstrates AI-Powered Talent Experiences at Zukunft Personal Reconnect Exhibition in Cologne

09/14/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), is attending ZP Reconnect in Cologne, Germany from Sept. 14-16. At any Phenom booth, attendees will be able to discover how AI and automation match best-fit talent with the right job, empower employees to upskill and evolve, and accelerate sourcing efforts while cutting time to fill.

“Phenom is excited to participate in one of Europe’s leading trade fairs and connect with HR innovators about the impact of talent experiences rooted in intelligence,” said Sebastian Hust, senior director of talent experience strategy at Phenom. “This year’s program will provide a clear look at how HR teams can embrace the future of work.”

Phenom’s platform personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Talent Marketplace, Gigs, Referrals, Hiring Manager and Analytics.

Over 100 companies across the EMEA market have adopted Phenom’s platform to upgrade their talent experiences. As demand for Talent Experience Management has spiked over the last year, Phenom acquired two Europe-based companies and opened an office in Munich to complement its European headquarters in Rotterdam. Over 100 Phenom employees are based in countries including Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimizes HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and won a regional 2020 Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pSOLARWINDS : General promises US 'surge' against foreign cyberattacks
AQ
12:45pRENAULT : Press Release - Renault Group and its subsidiary RCI Bank and Services acquire a stake in heycar Group
AQ
12:43pSILICON LABORATORIES : Labs doubles down on connected devices after auto chip spinoff
RE
12:42pSportradar valued at nearly $8 billion in U.S. market debut
RE
12:42pVIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL : Announces Multi-National Distribution Deal for Tembo Electric Light Vehicles (Form 6-K)
PU
12:42pSONAECOM SGPS S A : S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on Plan for Gender Equality
PU
12:42pMAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET : 2021 Q2 Results
PU
12:42pLEONARDO S P A : reveals the first members of Team AW149 UK - the onshore supply chain behind the AW149
PU
12:42pGAUCHO : To Acquire Additional Real Estate Assets in Argentina in Non-Cash Transaction to Increase Shareholder Equity
PU
12:42pSALESFORCE COM : Marketing Cloud GM on Slack-First Marketing Advantages
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Europe ends flat as miners, luxury stocks weigh; inflation optimism coo..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
4Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
5Amazon com : Exclusive-Amazon hikes starting pay to $18 an hour as it h..

HOT NEWS