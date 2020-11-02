 Phenom Receives Prestigious ‘Tech for Good' Award as HelpOneBillion Visitors Increase by 230%

HelpOneBillion Races to Meet National Need for 100,000 Contact Tracers

Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), continues to optimize HelpOneBillion as over 30,000 people head to the curated job network per month. Visitors have increased by 230% since September, gaining access to more jobs and employers than ever. New features have rolled out on HelpOneBillion since its launch in April, including centralized access to contact tracer jobs in all 50 states and Washington D.C. In recognition of HelpOneBillion’s impact, Tech In Motion’s 2020 Timmy Awards honored Phenom on Oct. 29 as a regional winner in the Tech for Good category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005288/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Between layoffs, furloughs, and general job insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of workers around the world. HelpOneBillion now offers over 875,000 job openings from over 1,000 global organizations, and candidates benefit from unbiased recommendations personalized by Phenom AI. Organizations can post their jobs on HelpOneBillion to expand their reach, or if they’re not hiring, they can add HelpOneBillion on their branded career sites to support alumni and furloughed employees. Over 15,000 applications are submitted through HelpOneBillion every month.

“As rising COVID-19 cases continue to slow the job market’s recovery, HelpOneBillion has never been more important,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. “It is a true manifestation of our mission to help one billion people find the right job. Companies can’t purchase higher visibility in HelpOneBillion’s search results, so job seekers know they’re reviewing opportunities that best match their experience, skills, and interests. By raising the profile of candidates affected by the pandemic, Phenom can empower businesses to tackle this crisis head-on.”

Instead of requiring candidates to sort through outdated job listings across different company career sites, HelpOneBillion accelerates the job search. Phenom AI continues to learn and adapt to trends precipitated by pandemic, including the rapid onset of remote workforces and how that expands geographic access to talent. Candidates and employers are also emphasizing the importance of culture compatibility now more than ever.

More candidates are also seeking transitional roles while they find their next long-term opportunity. HelpOneBillion easily directs job seekers to states’ primary destination for contact tracer openings. With winter fast approaching, Phenom has built the infrastructure to meet the urgent need for contact tracers and help control the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to HelpOneBillion, Phenom also responded to pandemic-related challenges by launching Phenom Essentials. These new product packages are meant to help companies with reduced budgets, demanding HR priorities, limited resources, and mission-critical objectives. By offering the core elements of TXM, organizations can implement the platform in a matter of weeks to achieve a faster return on investment.

For more information on Phenom’s effort to help people find job opportunities, please visit helponebillion.com.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with the Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting and Events, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Gigs, Referrals and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom with over 700 employees. More than 300 global employers rely on the Phenom TXM platform to bring recruiting velocity and create an end-to-end talent experience.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005288/en/