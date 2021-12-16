Pherecydes Pharma Continues to Strengthen its Intellectual Property with a First Patent Granted in China, for its anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages

Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (FR0011651694 – ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces the granting of a patent for its anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages by the Chinese patent office. This is the first patent granted in China for Pherecydes Pharma's phages and the second patent granted for this family of phages after the one recently obtained in Israel.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, said: "We are very pleased to continue to strengthen our intellectual property by adding such an important new territory as China to the universe of protection for our phages. This is the second patent granted in a few weeks for our anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages, adding to the arsenal of protection for our phage portfolio under development. This step is part of our ongoing efforts to protect our investments in precision phage therapy, a therapeutic field of the future where Pherecydes intends to play a leading role.”

Pherecydes Pharma has an active portfolio of four patents each covering multiple phages and their variants against the target bacteria: Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia Coli. While some patents are still pending in certain jurisdictions, others have already been granted in major territories such as the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel and, now, China.

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in several dozen patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

