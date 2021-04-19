Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Phico Therapeutics : Awarded up to $18.2 Million USD (c.£13.2 Million GBP) CARB-X Funding to Advance SASPject Antibacterial Therapy Through Phase 1 Clinical Trials

04/19/2021 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  •  Funding will support first-in-man intravenous studies to tackle antibiotic resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa in ventilated associated pneumonia
  • $5.3 million USD (c.£3.8 million GBP) first grant followed by up to $12.9 million USD (c.£9.4 million GBP) in milestone payments

Phico Therapeutics Ltd (‘Phico’), a biotechnology company developing engineered phage technology as the basis of a new generation of antibiotics to overcome antibacterial resistance, has been awarded a grant of up to $18.2 million USD (circa. £13.2 million GBP) from Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X), a global non-profit partnership dedicated to accelerating antibacterial research to tackle the global rising threat of drug-resistant bacteria. The funding will support the progression of Phico’s lead product SASPject™ PT3.9 through clinical trials with $5.3 million USD (circa. £3.8 million GBP) available immediately and a further $12.9 million (circa. £9.4 million GBP) contingent on reaching specific project milestones.

SASPject PT3.9 has been developed for the intravenous treatment of hospital infections caused by, Pseudomonas aeruginosa using Phico’s SASPject platform. The platform utilises unique antibacterial small acid-soluble spore proteins (SASP), targeting selected bacterial species to inactivate bacterial DNA, stopping them from metabolising or reproducing. The Phase I clinical trials will be first-in-man, intravenous studies, focusing on establishing the safety and kinetics of PT3.9 in healthy volunteers and, potentially, patients with ventilated hospital acquired pneumonia and ventilator associated pneumonia.

P. aeruginosa is a leading cause of pneumonia in hospital patients, especially those on ventilators. The increasing incidence of strains showing multi-drug antibiotic resistance resulted in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifying P. aeruginosa as a serious threat to human health. With antimicrobial resistance also listed as a Top 3 Global Health Threat by the World Health Organisation, the SASPject platform could provide a new range of antibiotic treatments to help overcome this challenge.

Dr. Heather Fairhead, Phico Founder and CEO said: “To receive funding from CARB-X is important validation for our SASPject technology platform and its potential in fighting bacterial resistance. It has been awarded at the end of a thorough due diligence process which reinforces the credibility of the company and our team. I am delighted to now look forward to progressing our lead product to clinical trials and developing a product pipeline that will advance the science of antibacterial therapy and in time, save millions of lives round the world.”

“Phico’s innovative approach delivers the antibiotic effect of SASPs by using engineered bacteriophages to precisely target P. aeruginosa infections in the lungs,” said Erin Duffy, R&D Chief of CARB-X. “This approach has the potential to target bacteria without damaging other cells, and without contributing to the rise of resistance. If successful, this new intravenous drug could transform the way patients with ventilator-associated pneumonia are treated in hospitals, and save lives.”

More information: www.phicotx.co.uk

View Phico’s SASPject technology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U27YARVMtkg


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:11aBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE  : Press release - NAI - Quarterly accounts (2020-IV)PDF
PU
05:10aNFTMart, Polkadot's First NFT Trading Platform, Received $1.5 Million in Private Equity Funding
NE
05:09aNATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED  : NESR Announces Partnership with Beyond Energy for Managed Pressure Drilling
PU
05:09a&LDQUO;BMW ESPORTS BOOST 2021&RDQUO; : a new event for the esports sector live from BMW Welt.
PU
05:08aECB finds top euro zone banks underreport risk
RE
05:08aUPDATE2 : Renesas eyes May restoration of output capacity at fire-hit plant
AQ
05:08aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:07aAUDI  : is ready for Formula E's debut in Spain
PU
05:07aAROUNDTOWN SA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:07aDGAP-CMS  : Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
2Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ