Philadelphia Area Employment – August 2020

10/07/2020 | 11:20am EDT

News Release Information

20-1901-PHI
Wednesday, October 07, 2020

Area's Rate of Employment Decline Faster than the National Average

Total nonfarm employment for the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metropolitan Statistical Area stood at 2,733,500 in August 2020, down 228,400, or 7.7 percent, over the year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. During the same period, the national job count decreased 7.0 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.) Regional Commissioner Sheila Watkins noted that this was the sixth consecutive month of over-the-year employment declines in the Philadelphia area. (The Technical Noteat the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metropolitan Statistical Area is made up of four metropolitan divisions-separately identifiable employment centers within the greater metropolitan area. All of the four divisions reported employment decreases over the year. The Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County Metropolitan Division, with 37 percent of the area's employment, lost 96,200 jobs since last August. The Philadelphia Metropolitan Division, with 33 percent of the area's employment, lost 62,600 jobs, and the Camden Metropolitan Division, with 18 percent of the area's employment, had a decrease of 41,200 jobs over the year. The Wilmington Metropolitan Division, with the remaining 12 percent, lost 28,400 jobs.

Industry employment

In the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area, the leisure and hospitality industry had the largest employment decline from August 2019 to August 2020, losing 93,300 jobs. The Philadelphia area's 32.1-percent decrease in leisure and hospitality employment compared to the sector's nationwide decrease of 23.2 percent. (See chart 2.) The Philadelphia County division lost 35,500 jobs and the Montgomery division lost 29,900 jobs.

The next largest over-the-year local job decreases were in the trade, transportation, and utilities (-31,300, -6.0 percent), education and health services (-24,500, -3.8 percent) and professional and business services (-24,100, -5.1 percent) supersectors. Nationally, employment was down 4.5 percent in trade, transportation, and utilities; 4.9 percent in education and health services; and 6.0 percent in professional and business services.

Employment in the 12 largest metropolitan areas

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in August 2020. All 12 areas had over-the-year job losses during the period, with the rates of job loss in 7 areas exceeding the national decrease of 7.0 percent. New York-Newark-Jersey City had the fastest rate of job loss (-11.8 percent), followed by San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward (-11.3 percent). Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale (-3.5 percent) had the slowest rate of job loss. (See chart 3 and table 2.)

New York lost the largest number of jobs over the year (-1,176,100), followed by Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (-633,000). The smallest employment loss occurred in Phoenix (-77,300). Annual losses in the remaining nine metropolitan areas ranged from 366,600 in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin to 126,500 in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell.

Over the year, leisure and hospitality lost the most jobs in all 12 metropolitan areas. New York had the largest loss of jobs for this sector (-404,900), followed by Los Angeles (-251,900). Phoenix had the smallest job loss for the leisure and hospitality sector (-48,100). The remaining nine areas had job losses ranging from 128,700 in Chicago to 50,400 in Atlanta for this industry sector.

Three areas had job gains over 1,000 within at least one supersector from August 2019 to August 2020: Dallas (financial activities), Phoenix (trade, transportation, utilities; education and health services; and other services), and Washington (government).

Metropolitan area employment data for September 2020 are scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on August 2020 Establishment Survey Data

BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the July final and August preliminary estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. In addition for both months, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, see www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm.

In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly.


Technical Note

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period which includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports which are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. Measures of sampling error for the total nonfarm employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states down to the supersector level are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of nonsampling error are not available for the areas contained in this news release. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/benchmark.pdf.

Employment estimates. Measures of sampling error for state CES data at the supersector level are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/sae/790stderr.htm. Information on recent benchmark revisions for states is available at www.bls.gov/sae/.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania; Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counties in New Jersey; New Castle County in Delaware; and Cecil County in Maryland.

  • The Camden, NJ Metropolitan Division includes Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey.

  • The Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, PA Metropolitan Division includes Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania.

  • The Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Division includes Delaware and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania.

  • The Wilmington, DE-MD-NJ Metropolitan Division includes New Castle County in Delaware; Cecil County in Maryland; and Salem County in New Jersey.

Additional information

More complete information on the technical procedures used to develop these estimates and additional data appear in Employment and Earnings, which is available online at www.bls.gov/opub/ee/home.htm. Detailed industry employment data for metropolitan areas from the CES program are available from the State and Area Employment databases at www.bls.gov/sae/data/home.htm

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Back
data 		Aug
2019 		Jun
2020 		Jul
2020 		Aug
2020 		Aug 2019 to
Aug 2020
Net
change 		Percent
change

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metropolitan Statistical Area

Total nonfarm

2,961.9 2,680.1 2,705.7 2,733.5 -228.4 -7.7

Mining, logging, and construction

124.5 106.4 107.1 108.8 -15.7 -12.6

Manufacturing

184.4 176.8 176.7 175.6 -8.8 -4.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

525.2 481.0 485.7 493.9 -31.3 -6.0

Information

50.4 46.9 47.1 46.9 -3.5 -6.9

Financial activities

218.9 210.3 211.6 211.7 -7.2 -3.3

Professional and business services

473.2 446.4 447.1 449.1 -24.1 -5.1

Education and health services

651.2 618.4 622.7 626.7 -24.5 -3.8

Leisure and hospitality

290.9 169.2 192.7 197.6 -93.3 -32.1

Other services

123.6 95.5 104.9 107.9 -15.7 -12.7

Government

319.6 329.2 310.1 315.3 -4.3 -1.3

Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

967.0 894.2 896.8 904.4 -62.6 -6.5

Mining, logging, and construction

25.1 23.7 24.2 24.4 -0.7 -2.8

Manufacturing

34.0 32.5 32.3 32.0 -2.0 -5.9

Trade, transportation, and utilities

136.4 130.5 129.4 131.4 -5.0 -3.7

Information

15.6 14.5 14.5 14.5 -1.1 -7.1

Financial activities

60.1 59.2 59.5 59.5 -0.6 -1.0

Professional and business services

138.1 129.4 130.6 130.8 -7.3 -5.3

Education and health services

290.1 282.7 281.0 281.0 -9.1 -3.1

Leisure and hospitality

100.9 58.9 64.6 65.4 -35.5 -35.2

Other services

40.2 33.3 35.3 35.8 -4.4 -10.9

Government

126.5 129.5 125.4 129.6 3.1 2.5

Philadelphia City, PA

Total nonfarm

728.6 671.5 672.5 680.5 -48.1 -6.6

Mining, logging, and construction

12.4 11.7 12.0 12.3 -0.1 -0.8

Manufacturing

19.5 18.2 18.2 18.1 -1.4 -7.2

Trade, transportation, and utilities

93.3 89.8 88.3 90.3 -3.0 -3.2

Information

12.4 11.6 11.6 11.6 -0.8 -6.5

Financial activities

43.5 42.3 42.5 42.5 -1.0 -2.3

Professional and business services

104.3 96.4 98.4 98.7 -5.6 -5.4

Education and health services

233.1 230.0 226.5 226.3 -6.8 -2.9

Leisure and hospitality

77.2 41.8 46.6 47.4 -29.8 -38.6

Other services

28.6 24.1 25.1 25.5 -3.1 -10.8

Government

104.3 105.6 103.3 107.8 3.5 3.4

Delaware County, PA

Total nonfarm

238.4 222.7 224.3 223.9 -14.5 -6.1

Mining, logging, and construction

12.7 12.0 12.2 12.1 -0.6 -4.7

Manufacturing

14.5 14.3 14.1 13.9 -0.6 -4.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

43.1 40.7 41.1 41.1 -2.0 -4.6

Information

3.2 2.9 2.9 2.9 -0.3 -9.4

Financial activities

16.6 16.9 17.0 17.0 0.4 2.4

Professional and business services

33.8 33.0 32.2 32.1 -1.7 -5.0

Education and health services

57.0 52.7 54.5 54.7 -2.3 -4.0

Leisure and hospitality

23.7 17.1 18.0 18.0 -5.7 -24.1

Other services

11.6 9.2 10.2 10.3 -1.3 -11.2

Government

22.2 23.9 22.1 21.8 -0.4 -1.8

Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, PA Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

1,091.2 970.2 984.9 995.0 -96.2 -8.8

Mining, logging, and construction

57.4 44.6 44.3 44.6 -12.8 -22.3

Manufacturing

92.0 87.1 87.4 86.7 -5.3 -5.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

199.1 171.1 173.7 176.9 -22.2 -11.2

Information

24.8 23.7 23.8 23.6 -1.2 -4.8

Financial activities

85.6 82.7 83.6 83.9 -1.7 -2.0

Professional and business services

207.8 199.7 198.7 200.2 -7.6 -3.7

Education and health services

198.0 187.6 191.6 193.2 -4.8 -2.4

Leisure and hospitality

99.7 56.8 67.2 69.8 -29.9 -30.0

Other services

49.7 36.3 39.7 41.0 -8.7 -17.5

Government

77.1 80.6 74.9 75.1 -2.0 -2.6

Camden, NJ Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

541.6 487.2 491.2 500.4 -41.2 -7.6

Mining, logging, and construction

24.4 22.5 22.7 23.7 -0.7 -2.9

Manufacturing

39.7 39.8 39.7 39.6 -0.1 -0.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities

125.0 119.1 121.8 123.7 -1.3 -1.0

Information

6.9 6.0 6.0 6.1 -0.8 -11.6

Financial activities

29.4 25.9 25.9 26.4 -3.0 -10.2

Professional and business services

74.5 68.0 68.6 68.8 -5.7 -7.7

Education and health services

99.4 90.2 91.4 93.4 -6.0 -6.0

Leisure and hospitality

53.1 28.1 32.5 34.3 -18.8 -35.4

Other services

19.4 13.6 16.8 17.6 -1.8 -9.3

Government

69.8 74.0 65.8 66.8 -3.0 -4.3

Wilmington, DE-MD-NJ Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

362.1 328.5 332.8 333.7 -28.4 -7.8

Mining, logging, and construction

17.6 15.6 15.9 16.1 -1.5 -8.5

Manufacturing

18.7 17.4 17.3 17.3 -1.4 -7.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities

64.7 60.3 60.8 61.9 -2.8 -4.3

Information

3.1 2.7 2.8 2.7 -0.4 -12.9

Financial activities

43.8 42.5 42.6 41.9 -1.9 -4.3

Professional and business services

52.8 49.3 49.2 49.3 -3.5 -6.6

Education and health services

63.7 57.9 58.7 59.1 -4.6 -7.2

Leisure and hospitality

37.2 25.4 28.4 28.1 -9.1 -24.5

Other services

14.3 12.3 13.1 13.5 -0.8 -5.6

Government

46.2 45.1 44.0 43.8 -2.4 -5.2

SOURCE: Current Employment Statistics - National - State and Metropolitan Area

Return to Mid-Atlantic Information Office Homepage

Area Back
data 		Aug
2019 		Jun
2020 		Jul
2020 		Aug
2020 		Aug 2019 to
Aug 2020
Net
change 		Percent
change

United States

Total nonfarm

151,141 138,502 139,076 140,718 -10,423 -6.9

Mining and logging

744 630 630 620 -124 -16.7

Construction

7,760 7,365 7,427 7,461 -299 -3.9

Manufacturing

12,929 12,139 12,175 12,212 -717 -5.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities

27,619 25,868 26,095 26,403 -1,216 -4.4

Information

2,887 2,584 2,583 2,601 -286 -9.9

Financial activities

8,835 8,648 8,681 8,703 -132 -1.5

Professional and business services

21,521 19,838 20,010 20,220 -1,301 -6.0

Education and health services

23,980 22,556 22,646 22,835 -1,145 -4.8

Leisure and hospitality

17,244 12,437 13,152 13,231 -4,013 -23.3

Other services

5,951 5,246 5,409 5,445 -506 -8.5

Government

21,671 21,191 20,268 20,987 -684 -3.2

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

Total nonfarm

2,852.7 2,687.9 2,702.0 2,726.2 -126.5 -4.4

Mining and logging

1.6 1.5 1.5 1.5 -0.1 -6.3

Construction

130.4 127.8 127.0 127.5 -2.9 -2.2

Manufacturing

173.0 159.7 159.7 161.0 -12.0 -6.9

Trade, transportation, and utilities

598.0 588.0 589.7 598.4 0.4 0.1

Information

101.0 91.2 91.4 91.3 -9.7 -9.6

Financial activities

179.8 174.1 172.3 169.8 -10.0 -5.6

Professional and business services

548.1 515.9 517.2 522.0 -26.1 -4.8

Education and health services

370.7 362.5 363.7 368.2 -2.5 -0.7

Leisure and hospitality

311.1 250.6 262.5 260.7 -50.4 -16.2

Other services

105.4 94.4 96.2 98.3 -7.1 -6.7

Government

333.6 322.2 320.8 327.5 -6.1 -1.8

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH (NECTA)

Total nonfarm

2,817.0 2,446.4 2,487.8 2,518.0 -299.0 -10.6

Mining, logging, and construction

127.7 106.4 110.8 111.1 -16.6 -13.0

Manufacturing

189.4 175.4 176.3 176.5 -12.9 -6.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

426.3 364.0 375.4 384.0 -42.3 -9.9

Information

84.3 79.5 80.4 81.4 -2.9 -3.4

Financial activities

190.7 185.5 186.0 185.2 -5.5 -2.9

Professional and business services

525.9 490.7 494.7 498.4 -27.5 -5.2

Education and health services

579.2 525.0 533.7 540.3 -38.9 -6.7

Leisure and hospitality

295.6 157.6 181.3 190.8 -104.8 -35.5

Other services

107.9 70.9 78.0 78.8 -29.1 -27.0

Government

290.0 291.4 271.2 271.5 -18.5 -6.4

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Total nonfarm

4,797.0 4,344.8 4,399.7 4,430.4 -366.6 -7.6

Mining and logging

1.9 1.7 1.6 1.7 -0.2 -10.5

Construction

191.1 179.0 181.4 181.4 -9.7 -5.1

Manufacturing

420.6 402.4 400.3 400.8 -19.8 -4.7

Trade, transportation, and utilities

949.4 893.2 901.3 904.1 -45.3 -4.8

Information

79.5 75.7 75.4 75.3 -4.2 -5.3

Financial activities

323.1 311.2 312.8 310.9 -12.2 -3.8

Professional and business services

852.8 778.7 786.7 793.6 -59.2 -6.9

Education and health services

725.9 690.3 692.2 696.8 -29.1 -4.0

Leisure and hospitality

515.0 329.1 379.4 386.3 -128.7 -25.0

Other services

200.7 179.5 179.9 181.4 -19.3 -9.6

Government

537.0 504.0 488.7 498.1 -38.9 -7.2

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Total nonfarm

3,797.8 3,642.0 3,627.5 3,657.5 -140.3 -3.7

Mining, logging, and construction

229.9 229.8 229.9 228.1 -1.8 -0.8

Manufacturing

290.9 280.0 279.8 279.0 -11.9 -4.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

795.5 782.8 780.3 786.6 -8.9 -1.1

Information

82.1 80.1 79.5 79.9 -2.2 -2.7

Financial activities

322.4 328.5 331.4 332.3 9.9 3.1

Professional and business services

651.9 626.4 634.0 645.5 -6.4 -1.0

Education and health services

464.3 431.4 428.2 434.5 -29.8 -6.4

Leisure and hospitality

402.8 334.0 327.3 323.0 -79.8 -19.8

Other services

129.8 121.2 118.1 120.6 -9.2 -7.1

Government

428.2 427.8 419.0 428.0 -0.2 0.0

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Total nonfarm

3,150.3 2,980.4 2,962.2 2,967.5 -182.8 -5.8

Mining and logging

79.8 61.5 60.6 59.9 -19.9 -24.9

Construction

239.1 218.7 217.9 216.3 -22.8 -9.5

Manufacturing

237.3 219.7 215.8 214.3 -23.0 -9.7

Trade, transportation, and utilities

627.4 607.6 605.0 610.1 -17.3 -2.8

Information

32.8 29.6 29.4 28.8 -4.0 -12.2

Financial activities

167.8 164.5 164.6 164.7 -3.1 -1.8

Professional and business services

510.6 500.8 505.4 509.4 -1.2 -0.2

Education and health services

406.0 395.7 398.7 394.2 -11.8 -2.9

Leisure and hospitality

338.1 285.0 279.6 279.8 -58.3 -17.2

Other services

116.0 98.7 100.2 104.7 -11.3 -9.7

Government

395.4 398.6 385.0 385.3 -10.1 -2.6

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Total nonfarm

6,211.8 5,591.0 5,563.6 5,578.8 -633.0 -10.2

Mining and logging

2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 0.0 0.0

Construction

260.9 251.4 249.3 251.7 -9.2 -3.5

Manufacturing

500.0 457.1 458.9 455.6 -44.4 -8.9

Trade, transportation, and utilities

1,109.3 1,010.4 1,024.1 1,036.0 -73.3 -6.6

Information

238.2 200.2 202.5 204.6 -33.6 -14.1

Financial activities

343.3 331.4 337.4 335.2 -8.1 -2.4

Professional and business services

978.8 888.1 895.7 896.7 -82.1 -8.4

Education and health services

1,070.9 1,014.1 1,016.3 1,016.9 -54.0 -5.0

Leisure and hospitality

780.0 542.1 543.4 528.1 -251.9 -32.3

Other services

211.8 160.2 164.7 161.5 -50.3 -23.7

Government

716.3 733.7 669.0 690.2 -26.1 -3.6

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

Total nonfarm

2,714.4 2,493.0 2,479.6 2,507.4 -207.0 -7.6

Mining and logging

0.7 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.1 14.3

Construction

143.2 142.0 140.6 138.0 -5.2 -3.6

Manufacturing

92.0 84.5 85.3 85.6 -6.4 -7.0

Trade, transportation, and utilities

610.7 573.8 576.7 580.5 -30.2 -4.9

Information

51.0 48.0 47.0 46.7 -4.3 -8.4

Financial activities

189.8 189.2 190.4 189.1 -0.7 -0.4

Professional and business services

455.7 420.2 421.2 423.7 -32.0 -7.0

Education and health services

407.1 381.7 376.4 380.7 -26.4 -6.5

Leisure and hospitality

327.3 254.9 244.7 241.1 -86.2 -26.3

Other services

119.4 108.1 108.3 108.0 -11.4 -9.5

Government

317.5 289.8 288.2 313.2 -4.3 -1.4

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Total nonfarm

9,928.7 8,508.1 8,618.4 8,752.6 -1,176.1 -11.8

Mining, logging, and construction

429.6 359.2 376.8 380.9 -48.7 -11.3

Manufacturing

359.9 324.4 326.5 328.9 -31.0 -8.6

Trade, transportation, and utilities

1,712.9 1,461.7 1,520.9 1,536.4 -176.5 -10.3

Information

301.4 277.0 280.4 284.9 -16.5 -5.5

Financial activities

802.4 746.8 751.4 758.2 -44.2 -5.5

Professional and business services

1,626.5 1,426.1 1,444.6 1,446.6 -179.9 -11.1

Education and health services

1,992.8 1,839.8 1,844.4 1,854.1 -138.7 -7.0

Leisure and hospitality

992.8 475.4 560.2 587.9 -404.9 -40.8

Other services

428.9 322.6 358.8 367.8 -61.1 -14.2

Government

1,281.5 1,275.1 1,154.4 1,206.9 -74.6 -5.8

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Total nonfarm

2,961.9 2,680.1 2,705.7 2,733.5 -228.4 -7.7

Mining, logging, and construction

124.5 106.4 107.1 108.8 -15.7 -12.6

Manufacturing

184.4 176.8 176.7 175.6 -8.8 -4.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

525.2 481.0 485.7 493.9 -31.3 -6.0

Information

50.4 46.9 47.1 46.9 -3.5 -6.9

Financial activities

218.9 210.3 211.6 211.7 -7.2 -3.3

Professional and business services

473.2 446.4 447.1 449.1 -24.1 -5.1

Education and health services

651.2 618.4 622.7 626.7 -24.5 -3.8

Leisure and hospitality

290.9 169.2 192.7 197.6 -93.3 -32.1

Other services

123.6 95.5 104.9 107.9 -15.7 -12.7

Government

319.6 329.2 310.1 315.3 -4.3 -1.3

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

Total nonfarm

2,179.3 2,060.7 2,050.7 2,102.0 -77.3 -3.5

Mining and logging

3.6 3.6 3.6 3.5 -0.1 -2.8

Construction

136.3 133.4 132.0 132.2 -4.1 -3.0

Manufacturing

134.6 130.5 129.9 130.4 -4.2 -3.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

405.5 407.7 408.3 413.1 7.6 1.9

Information

40.8 37.8 38.0 38.5 -2.3 -5.6

Financial activities

204.3 203.4 202.6 204.4 0.1 0.0

Professional and business services

371.2 341.9 343.4 345.5 -25.7 -6.9

Education and health services

339.3 330.4 332.5 342.6 3.3 1.0

Leisure and hospitality

229.2 189.4 177.6 181.1 -48.1 -21.0

Other services

70.6 71.6 71.4 72.4 1.8 2.5

Government

243.9 211.0 211.4 238.3 -5.6 -2.3

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

Total nonfarm

2,494.7 2,200.6 2,196.4 2,213.1 -281.6 -11.3

Mining and logging

0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0

Construction

130.9 115.9 115.0 115.6 -15.3 -11.7

Manufacturing

143.9 125.4 126.4 127.1 -16.8 -11.7

Trade, transportation, and utilities

373.8 328.5 334.4 337.2 -36.6 -9.8

Information

131.3 119.9 121.4 120.7 -10.6 -8.1

Financial activities

149.0 146.2 146.8 147.5 -1.5 -1.0

Professional and business services

510.2 480.9 483.9 485.5 -24.7 -4.8

Education and health services

361.4 333.7 335.6 336.6 -24.8 -6.9

Leisure and hospitality

289.4 181.5 187.1 186.2 -103.2 -35.7

Other services

89.1 68.5 71.0 69.7 -19.4 -21.8

Government

315.4 299.8 274.5 286.7 -28.7 -9.1

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Total nonfarm

3,345.9 3,119.2 3,128.1 3,144.5 -201.4 -6.0

Mining, logging, and construction

168.7 162.9 166.8 166.7 -2.0 -1.2

Manufacturing

57.2 54.4 54.3 54.3 -2.9 -5.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

408.0 374.6 382.2 383.2 -24.8 -6.1

Information

77.5 73.2 74.0 73.9 -3.6 -4.6

Financial activities

162.3 158.1 157.4 157.8 -4.5 -2.8

Professional and business services

787.2 764.6 768.7 769.9 -17.3 -2.2

Education and health services

442.3 408.0 406.0 407.1 -35.2 -8.0

Leisure and hospitality

347.6 223.4 243.6 243.4 -104.2 -30.0

Other services

212.5 203.5 203.9 204.3 -8.2 -3.9

Government

682.6 696.5 671.2 683.9 1.3 0.2

SOURCE: Current Employment Statistics - National - State and Metropolitan Area

Return to Mid-Atlantic Information Office Homepage

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 15:19:05 UTC
