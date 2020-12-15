Log in
Philip R. Lane: The resilience of the euro

12/15/2020 | 12:09pm EST
Member of the Executive Board

The resilience of the

Philip R. Lane

euro

Post-Pandemic Economic Governance: Multiplier

Event of the Jean Monnet Network BRIDGE

15 December 2020

Introduction

  • Update on the resilience of the euro: post-crisis review
  • Optimal currency area (OCA); US as a benchmark; single currency versus nineteen currencies
  • The euro and the EU: political underpinnings
  • Macroeconomic outcomes
  • The pandemic as a test case
  • The political economy of the euro

2

www.ecb.europa.eu ©

Euro area macroeconomic indicators

Output growth

(annual percentage changes)

6

4

2

0

-2

-4

-6

-8

-10

1999

2003

2007

2011

2015

2019

Source: Eurostat.

Note: 19 euro area countries, excluding Ireland.

Latest observation: 2019.

HICP Inflation

(annual percentage changes)

5

4

3

2

1

0

-1

1999

2003

2007

2011

2015

2019

Source: Eurostat.

Latest observation: December 2019.

3

www.ecb.europa.eu ©

Euro area macroeconomic indicators

Current account balance

(percentage of nominal GDP)

4

2

0

-2

1999

2002

2005

2008

2011

2014

2017

2020

Sources: ECB (BoP) and Eurostat.

Note: Annual data.

Latest observation: 2019.

Fiscal balance

(percentage of nominal GDP)

2

0

-2

-4

-6

-8

-10

1999

2003

2007

2011

2015

2019

Sources: European Commission, Spring 2020 Forecast.

Note: Annual data.

Latest observation: 2019.

4

www.ecb.europa.eu ©

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 17:08:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
