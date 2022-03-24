Philippine Central Bank Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged to Support Econ Recovery

By Kosaku Narioka



The Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged to support economic recovery as inflation has been modest in recent months.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Thursday that it decided to hold its benchmark overnight borrowing rate steady at 2.00% and its corresponding lending rate at 2.50%.

All six economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected the central bank to stand pat on its policy rate.

Inflation in the Philippines has been modest and well within the central bank's target in recent months, while central banks in some other countries have had to raise rates to curb inflation.

The Philippines's consumer price index in February rose 3.0% from a year earlier, compared with a 3.0% rise in January and the central bank's inflation target range of 2%-4%.

