Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippine Central Bank Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged to Support Econ Recovery

03/24/2022 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kosaku Narioka

The Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged to support economic recovery as inflation has been modest in recent months.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Thursday that it decided to hold its benchmark overnight borrowing rate steady at 2.00% and its corresponding lending rate at 2.50%.

All six economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected the central bank to stand pat on its policy rate.

Inflation in the Philippines has been modest and well within the central bank's target in recent months, while central banks in some other countries have had to raise rates to curb inflation.

The Philippines's consumer price index in February rose 3.0% from a year earlier, compared with a 3.0% rise in January and the central bank's inflation target range of 2%-4%.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 0321ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aLondon Shares Seen Edging Higher; Asia, US Fall
DJ
03:58aChina to roll out measures to ease pressure on trade firms
RE
03:56aJapan arrests SMBC Nikko official for alleged market manipulation -Nikkei
RE
03:56aMORNING BID-A month of war
RE
03:54aECB lets RCB Bank sell loan portfolio; restricts rest of business
RE
03:54aN.Korea fires possible ICBM in largest test since 2017
RE
03:54aN.Korea fires possible ICBM in largest test since 2017
RE
03:54aN.Korea fires possible ICBM in largest test since 2017
RE
03:53aUK needs to go big on nuclear and offshore wind, Johnson says
RE
03:50aJapan considering mandatory disclosure of gender wage, female manager ratio - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Rouble recovers further, jittery stock trading resumes after month-long..
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4Clients plead with top custodian banks to stay in Russia
5Asian shares struggle, oil edges lower as Ukraine worries linger

HOT NEWS