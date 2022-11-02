Philippine Central Bank Signals 75bp Rate Increase in Nov, Reuters Reports

--The Philippine central bank signaled it plans a 75-basis-point interest-rate increase later this month to match the latest hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Reuters reported Thursday, citing comments by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla.

--The Fed's rate increase "supports the BSP's stance to hike its policy rate by the same amount in its next policy meeting on Nov. 17," Mr. Medalla was quoted in the Reuters report as saying.

--The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark rate by another three-quarters of a percentage point to combat inflation.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3FGP59Z

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 2352ET