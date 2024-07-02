MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr named a new education minister on Tuesday, replacing former vice president Sara Duterte who resigned from the post in late June.

Senator Juan Edgardo Angara will fill the role, according to a statement by the presidential communications office.

Duterte, whose alliance with Marcos had been long expected to collapse, also resigned from another cabinet position but remains Vice President.

(Reporting by Manila bureau. Editing by Poppy McPherson)