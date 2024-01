Philippine bourse eyes six IPOs in 2024

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines is expecting six initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2024 as capital markets may benefit from better economic conditions with an easing of inflation and lower interest rates, the head of Manila's bourse said.

Philippine Stock Exchange President and CEO Ramon Monzon said capital markets fundraising could reach 175 billion Philippine pesos ($3.16 billion) in 2024, of which 40 billion pesos would be in IPOs. ($1 = 55.3880 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Mikhail Flores)