Philippine c.bank chief does not rule out rate hikes in coming months

MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank
governor said on Wednesday he was not ruling out further hikes
in key interest rates after a widely expected tightening at the
Aug. 18 policy-setting meeting.
"I already said that tomorrow, not zero, not 75 (basis
points)," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe
Medalla said about the magnitude of Thursday's rate hike. "As to
whether there will be more rate hikes in the remaining meetings
(this year), we will not rule them out."
