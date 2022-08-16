Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippine c.bank chief does not rule out rate hikes in coming months

08/16/2022 | 11:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank governor said on Wednesday he was not ruling out further hikes in key interest rates after a widely expected tightening at the Aug. 18 policy-setting meeting.

"I already said that tomorrow, not zero, not 75 (basis points)," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla said about the magnitude of Thursday's rate hike. "As to whether there will be more rate hikes in the remaining meetings (this year), we will not rule them out."

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aNASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch
RE
12:05aANALYSIS : Action wanes at U.N. to isolate Russia almost six months into Ukraine war
RE
08/16Corn recovers from 1-week low; U.S. weather, Ukrainian shipments weigh
RE
08/16Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his home
RE
08/16Trump-backed challenger beats Republican Liz Cheney in U.S. midterm primary
RE
08/16New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
RE
08/16Costa Rica eyes raising $2.7 billion via sale of state financial assets
RE
08/16Massachusetts AG reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo
RE
08/16Citi appoints Aveline San as Hong Kong and Macau chief executive
RE
08/16Japan's Nikkei surpasses 29,000-mark on Wall St rally overnight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Dexus, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
2NG Energy International : Interim Financial Statements - Q2
3Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his hom..
4New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
5Factbox-'You'll be glad you bought a flamethrower': The tweets of Elon ..

HOT NEWS